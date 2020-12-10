Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in January

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – When the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai is played at Hualalai Golf Course next month, it will become the first PGA TOUR Champions event to be played at the same venue for 25 consecutive years. PGA TOUR Champions has opened its season on the Island of Hawaii each year since 1997, and Hualalai will celebrate its 25th anniversary as host venue of the event, January 19-23, 2021.

“The longevity and continued success of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai is a testament to the wonderful support we receive from the players, partners, volunteers and Hualalai members,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “The last 25 years have been possible because the community embraces the tournament and the players embrace the community, and we’re proud that Hualalai is the longest-running venue on PGA TOUR Champions.”

In all, 26 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame have played at Hualalai, including the “Big Three” of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, who all competed in 2003 and 2004 and made a combined 18 starts at Hualalai. Past champions include five more Hall of Fame members: Hale Irwin (1997, 2007), Larry Nelson (2001), Tom Kite (2002), Tom Watson (2010) and Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017).

For Irwin, Hualalai is a special part of his record-setting career. Not only did he win Hualalai’s inaugural event in 1997, he won again in 2007 and established the PGA TOUR Champions record with his 45th career victory. He will set another record in January, as he will make his 25th start at Hualalai, the most of any player at one venue in PGA TOUR Champions history.

“Through the 25 years, the one thing my wife and I have enjoyed so much on PGA TOUR Champions has been coming to Hualalai,” Irwin said. “Hualalai is a special place in our heart, not only because of the tournament but also the reception, the warmth, the hospitality and the genuineness we've experienced at Hualalai. Being here for every event has been very special; it's the highlight of my senior career.”

All three rounds of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be televised live on Golf Channel, January 21-23. Player commitments and other tournament news for the 2021 event will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.