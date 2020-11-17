Tournament to be contested without on-site spectators

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, in collaboration with PGA TOUR Champions and title sponsor Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., announced today that the 2021 event will be played without spectators on-site at Hualalai Golf Course. The 25th annual season-opening event on PGA TOUR Champions will be held the week of January 19-23, 2021, with all three competition rounds televised on Golf Channel.

“While spectators are an important element of professional sports, after consulting with local and state officials, we are steadfast in our belief that competing without spectators in 2021 is the most responsible decision at this time,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “We appreciate the understanding from our tremendous fans on the Big Island and throughout the state of Hawaii, and promise to deliver an exciting event for the game’s legends while maintaining support for our local charitable beneficiaries – Rotary Club of Kona, Daniel R. Sayre Foundation, and Big Island Junior Golf.”

The tournament plans to host official Pro-Ams on Tuesday, January 19, and Wednesday, January 20; however, the Pro-Ams will not be open to the public, and full health and safety precautions will be in place for players and amateurs alike.

“From our return to golf through the start of the 2021 PGA TOUR Champions season, the health and safety of everyone in the communities in which we play, as well as all tournament constituents, has remained our top priority,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “We appreciate the cooperation from Mitsubishi Electric and the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort and look forward to presenting an exciting competition for fans around the world through our broadcast partners.”

The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai delivered one of the most exciting finishes in tournament history, as Spain’s Miguel Ángel Jiménez outlasted World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els and Fred Couples en route to winning his second tournament title.

Player commitments and other tournament news for the 2021 event will be released in the coming months. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.