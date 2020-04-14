2020 Tournament Update

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aloha Nui Loa,
We send prayers of Aloha to you and your ohanas across the world during this unprecedented time in our history. Once this challenge has been met and overcome, we will gather again and share the spirit of Aloha together with our entire tournament family to celebrate the PGA TOUR Champion's 25th year at Hualalai. Mahalo for your support of our event and local charity partners on the Island of Hawaii. Stay safe and healthy!
Malama Pono from our team.
Kelly Fliear and Norma Long
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
January 18-23, 2021
FOR MORE INFO, PLEASE CONTACT:
Kelly Fliear
(808) 870-2755
kelly.fliear@hawaiiantel.net
Norma Long
904-868-9529
normalong@pgatourmail.com
