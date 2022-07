Complimentary Admission

Kids 18 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult and all active and retired military and their dependents receive complimentary admission, as well as veterans. In addition, First Responders (Police, Firemen, EMS) receive complimentary admission. After 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, there will be complimentary admission for everyone with the Akron Symphony Orchestra set to perform at 3:30 PM following the Military Appreciation Ceremony.