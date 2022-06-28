2022 Advance Week Storylines

Stricker defends

Four-time senior major champion Steve Stricker returns to Firestone Country Club after capturing the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship title by six strokes over 2020 champion Jerry Kelly. Stricker, who joined PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, captured his eighth win on Tour earlier this year at the Regions Tradition. He was sidelined for seven months from October to April with an illness, but showed no signs of rust with five top-10s in his first six starts of 2022. Last week at the U.S. Senior Open, Stricker finished runner-up after closing with 6-under 65.

Alker off to a hot start

The winner of the season’s second major, Steven Alker, heads to Akron, Ohio in the top spot in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Alker has three victories in 2022, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May. He has eight top-10s in 11 starts this season and enters the week with top-3 finishes in six of his last seven events on PGA TOUR Champions.

Leonard’s debut

1997 Open champion Justin Leonard, who turned 50 on June 15, will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. The 12-time PGA TOUR winner made 13 appearances in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, including a T2 finish in 2000.

The Race for the Charles Schwab Cup

Through 13 tournaments in the PGA TOUR Champions 2022 season, Steven Alker leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings by $687,200 over No. 2 Miguel Angel Jimenez. Jimenez, who won two of the first three events of 2022, held the top spot for six weeks before Alker ascended to No. 1. Alker has held the top position for the last seven weeks.

There are 11 tournaments remaining in the regular season before the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The top 72 players in the standings will qualify for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, before the TimberTech Championship and Charles Schwab Cup Championship. At the playoff finale, the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup champion will be crowned.

Summerfest at Firestone

Whether you’re a first-time attendee or longtime fan, there’s something for everyone at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Summerfest at Firestone includes concerts, local food, and a chance to watch legends of the game of golf tee it up at this storied venue.

Concerts After Play – The Vindys (Saturday, July 9) and Akron Symphony Orchestra (American Dance Band presented by Fleet Response on Sunday, July 10) will perform at the conclusion of play on each of those days. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $5 or at the gate for $10 after 2:00 p.m.

Food and Beverage – Local food trucks and drink spots include Jackpot Chicken, Firestone Flats with Tito's Stillhouse and Taps at the Turn. Firestone's famous crunchy cream pie will also be available for all fans.

Tickets – Tickets for competition rounds, Thursday through Sunday, start at $15, with Wednesday practice round tickets available for $10. Tickets for guests ages 18 and under are complimentary all week with a ticketed adult. Complimentary admission is available for all active and retired military and their dependents, as well as veterans, and First Responders (Police, Firefighters, EMS).

Coffee with Legends - All ticket holders are welcome to attend "Coffee with Legends" on Friday, July 8 at 9 a.m., on the front lawn near the No. 9 green and No. 10 tee. Major champions Hale Irwin, Hal Sutton and Andy North will discuss today's game and how it has evolved through the years.

Bridgestone Golf Driving Range Experience – From Thursday to Sunday, attendees can participate in a long drive contest with a chance to win prizes on Firestone's tournament driving range that is used by the pros. Participants can also experience Bridgestone Golf's new OTTO golf ball fitting technology to see which ball fits their game the best.

Contact and Connect

