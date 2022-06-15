It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Jerry Kelly won the Kaulig Companies Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.
© 1995-2022 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.