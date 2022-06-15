×
Past Champions
Sponsors
Firestone CC
Jerry Kelly

2022 Champion

-11 269

Jerry Kelly won the Kaulig Companies Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.

News
