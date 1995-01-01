It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The Woodlands Country Club member designated Tournament course, formerly TPC at The Woodlands, has long been regarded as one of the best golf courses in Texas. The championship course winds through the Village of Grogans MIll in the Woodlands and offers a fair challenge to golfers of all levels and abilities. The design promotes a feeling of tranquility as it makes excellent use of ponds, lakes and natural trees, allowing a golfr's delight in a relaxed atmosphere. Water plays a key role as many holes feature forced carries over water. The 13th hole freatures an island green. Fifty-seven bunkers are also well placed to enhance the character and beauty of the course. The champion Bermuda greens are traditionally among the quickest in the Houston area and the entire golf course is highly manicured.
