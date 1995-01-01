It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Tournament Record: 194 -- Jay Haas (2007) Course Record: 60 -- Tom Purtzer (2004); Nick Price (2011) Course Designer: William Bell (1952), Harry Rainville (1973), Ted Robinson (1985 & 1998)
The Newport Beach Country Club is located along Pacific Coast Highway in scenic Newport Beach. This 6,575 yard, par 71, private course was built in 1953 by world renowned William "Billy" Bell. The golf course reflects the grand Newport Beach heritage with its bold stand of pine trees, impeccably manicured greens and fairways, and picture-postcard views of the sparkling blue Pacific and the Newport Bay. The course is known for its challenging water holes and mature trees with narrow kikuya fairways lined with bold stands of aged pine trees, which puts a premium on driving the ball accurately off the tee. The challenging bent and poa annua grass greens create a small target for approach shots and putts often break deceptively toward the Pacific Ocean. The maturity of the 60-year old course makes it a popular stop of the PGA Champions Tour.
Newport Beach Country Club's spectacular new clubhouse will exemplify comfort, casual elegance, and timeless character. Its style will be uniquely suited to the Southern California beach climate and lifestyle and adds two new pools, state-of-the-art fitness facility, and extraordinary dining facilities and event space. Members and their guests can entertain in the new, 4,000 square foot ballroom featuring 17 foot high ceilings and room for 300 guests. The new Newport Beach Country Club clubhouse boasts panoramic views of the golf course on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other with rooms that flow seamlessly onto upper-level terraces. This new clubhouse is certain be a signature recreation destination.
