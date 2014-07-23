|
A Good Any Day Tickets is $20 online in advance or $25 at the gate. Free parking and shuttle service from Old Orchard Mall is available as well.
For corporate ticket sales, please contact the tournament office at 847-901-9228.
The Champions Club is an excellent turnkey solution for entertaining key clients and associates during the Encompass Championship.
The Champions Club is an exclusive air-conditioned tent, prominently situated along the 18th fairway offering guests complimentary food and beverages, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.
For more information, please contact the tournament office at 847-901-9228.
-10 Champions Club Per Day (Friday-Sunday)
-Company Name on Champions Club Sign
-Company Name listed on Tournament Website and Tournament Sponsorboard
