Tickets

Ticket Information

BUY TICKETS

A Good Any Day Tickets is $20 online in advance or $25 at the gate.  Free parking and shuttle service from Old Orchard Mall is available as well.

For corporate ticket sales, please contact the tournament office at 847-901-9228.

General Spectator and VIP Parking

Free parking at and shuttle service from Old Orchard Mall. VIP Parking is open Friday - Sunday and is located at Niles North High School at Old Orchard and Lawler Roads. A VIP parking pass is required. For more information, please call 847-901-9228.

Champions Club Ticket Packages

The Champions Club is an excellent turnkey solution for entertaining key clients and associates during the Encompass Championship.

The Champions Club is an exclusive air-conditioned tent, prominently situated along the 18th fairway offering guests complimentary food and beverages, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

For more information, please contact the tournament office at 847-901-9228.

Ace Package $7,500

-10 Champions Club Per Day (Friday-Sunday)
-Company Name on Champions Club Sign
-Company Name listed on Tournament Website and Tournament Sponsorboard

Eagle Package $4,500

-6 Champions Club Tickets Per Day (Friday-Sunday)
-Company Name on Champions Club Sign
-Company Name listed on Tournament Website and Tournament Sponsorboard

Birdie Package $3,000

-4 Champions Club Tickets Per Day (Friday-Sunday)

Par Package $1,500

-2 Champions Club Tickets Per Day (Friday-Sunday)
