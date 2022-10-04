Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Stuart Appleby to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Current Charles Schwab Cup No. 1-ranked Steven Alker, Mike Weir, and Stuart Appleby will play in the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic this month, now in its seventh year at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course.

Alker will play alongside fellow legends in Richmond in his second appearance at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, held Oct. 20-23. The New Zealander — “dominant since joining the senior tour last year,” as Golf Digest says — holds four PGA TOUR Champions victories, including three first-place finishes this season: the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Insperity Invitational, and Rapiscan Systems Classic.

The Canadian-born Weir, ranked No. 31 in Charles Schwab Cup rankings, has had two top-10 finishes this season, posting a T2 in the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August and T4 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May. At the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2020, Weir led by three strokes after 36 holes but finished runner-up, at the time recording his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions. He is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner.

Nine-time PGA TOUR winner Appleby will compete in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic for the first time in his first full year on PGA TOUR Champions (the Aussie turned 50 in May 2021 and played three events last year). He is currently ranked 43rd on the Charles Schwab Cup money list, his best finish a T3 at the Regions Tradition in May.

“This is an awesome group of players coming to Richmond. Mike put on a great show for us two years ago, and we’re excited to see Stuart and Steven play and show all of them exactly why this tournament is such a fan and player favorite," said Dominion Energy Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld.

All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. EDT (tape delayed), Friday through Sunday. Since its debut in 2016, the tournament has helped to generate over $7.3 million for nonprofits in Richmond and its surrounding counties.