Dominion Energy Charity Classic builds record-setting corporate support

RICHMOND, Virginia – After a two-year hiatus, the Autograph Zone presented by Lansing Building Products will return to the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, allowing kids and kids-at-heart to get pictures and signatures from their favorite PGA TOUR Champions legends.

In addition, new fan enhancements and more than 130 new and returning corporate sponsors will join the tournament, now in its seventh year, from Oct. 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. Most sponsors are based in the Richmond and Henrico County area, and will play a significant role in enhancing the fan experience for all who attend.

New fan enhancements for 2022 include:

Wine Garden presented by Villa Maria located in the Fan Zone, including Rappahannock Oyster Co. oysters

A reimagined Fan Zone presented by Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, with a new interactive area and golf activities

A third green (No. 10) with Greenside fold-up seats, where fans can take the seat home if they’re in it when the day’s last putt drops. The new seats are sponsored by ACG Wealth Management, with the 9 green by Davenport & Co. and 18 green by Joyner Fine Properties.

Woodford Reserve Bar, the tournament’s Bourbon sponsor, at the main entrance near 9 green

For the third year, the tournament will also host a Friday night concert. Grand Ole Opry member and multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina will perform following the first round of competition.

“Companies in the greater Richmond region have realized how beneficial it is to them both professionally and from a community-impact perspective to support the tournament, and we are again humbled to have them all on board in our seventh year,” said tournament Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “Professional golf offers a unique platform for business-to-business marketing, relationship-building, and charitable giving. Now it’s on us to deliver an exceptional experience for everyone this October.”

Since its debut in 2016, the tournament has helped to generate over $7.3 million for nonprofits in Richmond and its surrounding counties.

Sponsors and fan experiences include:

TowneBank, The Riverstone Group and VCU Health return as Premier Partners

The Charity Classic is proud to have TowneBank, The Riverstone Group and VCU Health return as Premier Partners. A Premier Partner is the tournament’s second-highest sponsorship level, after title sponsor Dominion Energy. Each of the tournament’s three Premier Partners will have a substantial on-site presence. In addition to their partnerships, TowneBank also serves as presenting sponsor of the Birdies for Charity program (a partnership it recently extended through 2025) and VCU Health provides first-aid care for all tournament attendees.

Strata Clean Energy, Official Military Sponsor

All Active Duty, Military Reserve, Military Retirees, Military Veterans and National Guard Members receive up to two (2) complimentary grounds admission tickets courtesy of Strata Clean Energy. Tickets also provide access to the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Strata Clean Energy on 17 green. On Friday of tournament week, a Military Appreciation Ceremony will take place in the Fan Zone after the final putt drops.

Markel Corp., Official Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am Sponsor

Markel Corporation returns for a sixth year as the Official Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am Sponsor. The Pro-Am will be contested Wednesday and Thursday of tournament week featuring four amateurs and one professional in each foursome. As part of their presenting sponsor program, each of Markel’s foursomes in the Pro-Am will be playing for a designated charity, with the winning foursome being awarded the “Markel Cup.” Additionally, the Charity Classic will make donations to each of the designated charities based on the Pro-Am foursomes’ order of finish.

Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, presenting sponsor of the Fan Zone

Each year, the Fan Zone presented by the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority headlines the tournament’s social and outside-the-ropes initiatives. Located between Nos. 1 and 18, the Fan Zone features food, drink, and entertainment options. Several popular Richmond-based food trucks will be on-site, including Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O BBQ and Kristen’s Kitchen).

Volunteer Program and Volunteer Village presented by Drive Shack

Drive Shack has signed on as presenting sponsor of the tournament’s Volunteer Program. Their support will help the tournament provide a positive experience for over 1,000 volunteers donating their time to work at the event.

River City Collegiate Classic presented by Truist

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic and First Tee – Greater Richmond will host this 36-hole event for seven historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). The Collegiate Classic will take place Oct. 23-25 at Belmont Golf Course and the James River Course following the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Pearson Signature Dealerships, Official Vehicle Sponsor

For the sixth consecutive year, Pearson Signature Dealerships is the Official Vehicle Sponsor of the Charity Classic. Pearson will provide vehicles for professional golfers to utilize during their time in Richmond and will have a substantial presence onsite, including vehicle displays at the main entrance and an information tent in the Fan Zone.

Tito’s, Official Vodka

The Tito’s Stillhouse Bar in the Fan Zone will offer signature cocktails — including Tito’s Transfusion, the brand’s refreshing “go-to golf drink.” Tito’s products will be featured at all concession stands, in hospitality venues and the clubhouse.