Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, and Jim Furyk have committed to play in the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, October 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Clarke, ranked No. 13 in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings, has had two Top 10 finishes in 2022, including his first senior major title at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex in July. The Irish-born Clarke became the fourth golfer to win both The Open and The Senior Open, which also marked his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions.

Els, inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011, is a former World No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. “The Big Easy” has two PGA TOUR Champions victories in the Hoag Classic (March 2020) and SAS Championship (October 2020), in addition to 19 PGA TOUR victories since joining the tour in 1994. He also holds 47 international victories.

Furyk, who joined PGA TOUR Champions in 2020, had three PGA TOUR Champions victories in the 2020-2021 season: The Ally Challenge, the PURE Insurance Championship, and the U.S. Senior Open Championship. He owns 17 PGA TOUR victories, including the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. He is the only player in PGA TOUR history to shoot two sub-60 scores and his 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship is the lowest 18-hole score in Tour history.

“We welcome Darren, Ernie, and Jim back to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and we know fans will be thrilled to have them in the field, too," said Dominion Energy Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld.

All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday. Since its debut in 2016, the tournament has helped to generate over $7.3 million for nonprofits in Richmond and its surrounding counties.