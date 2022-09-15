Strata Clean Energy named Official Military Sponsor for 2022 tournament

RICHMOND, Virginia – Strata Clean Energy, a Durham, N.C. based provider of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems, will serve as the Official Military Sponsor for the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Strata has a strong military-hiring and training initiative. “A good portion of our workforce are veterans, and we heavily recruit at job fairs for transitioning military service members,” said Markus Wilhelm, CEO at Strata. The company also works with Solar Ready Vets, a group of solar-workforce development programs funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to connect veterans and transitioning military service members with career training, professional development, and employment opportunities in the solar industry.

“Signing on as a partner with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the event’s military initiatives is an important way for us to show that we are committed to the Virginia communities we serve, as well as our nation’s veterans,” Wilhelm said.

The tournament, held from Oct. 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, has had a commitment to the military each year since its 2016 debut. For 2022, this includes:

On Friday of tournament week, a Military Appreciation Ceremony will take place in the Fan Zone after the final putt drops. The ceremony will include a national anthem performer, color guard, and military dignitaries.

All Active Duty, Military Reserve, Military Retirees, Military Veterans and National Guard Members receive up to two complimentary grounds admission tickets courtesy of Strata.

All military ticketed guests will have access to the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Strata Clean Energy, a military-exclusive hospitality venue located on 17 green that will be open Friday through Sunday and offer complimentary food and beverage while supplies last. (This is the second year of having Patriots’ Outpost at 17, while in previous years it was located at 10 green.)

Since its 2016 debut, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has helped generate over $7.3 million for regional nonprofits. Part of that charitable focus is military support, and historically the tournament has distributed funds to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House, and the McGuire Research Institute.

“It truly adds to the tournament experience to have active duty military, reserve, retirees and other service members come out and enjoy themselves, and we are grateful to Strata Clean Energy for aligning themselves with our event,” said tournament Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “We thank Strata leadership for their commitment to Virginia, the tournament, and for supporting our vets and military members.”

Strata is responsible for developing, building, and maintaining utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems — including more than 35 projects in Virginia that provide emissions-free power to homes and businesses. The company often partners with Dominion Energy to help the Commonwealth meet its goals as part of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which outlines a path to zero-carbon emissions by 2050.