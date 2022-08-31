“Game Changers” Executive Women’s Day Returns to Dominion Energy Charity Classic Tournament Week

RICHMOND, Virginia – Professional women from across the greater Richmond region will gather at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course on October 17 for the return of Executive Women’s Day. The sold-out event, presented by Hunton Andrews Kurth and held during the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament week, generates and strengthens business and social relationships by providing an exclusive and engaging environment for like-minded professional women.

Executive Women’s Day is a high-level, day-long networking event focusing on topics such as corporate leadership, network expansion, and philanthropy — using a professional golf event as a business and relationship builder. The theme for the 2022 event is “Game Changers,” with guest speakers exclusively from the sports world each centering their remarks on the topic. Executive Women’s Day returns to the tournament for the first time since its 2019 debut, and includes:

Power Panel Breakfast presented by Harness Health Partners:

• Carrie LeCrom, Ph.D., Executive Director, Virginia Commonwealth University Center for Sport Leadership

• Marsha Oliver, Senior Vice President, Community and Public Engagement, PGA TOUR

• Amanda Tischler, Vice President, Marketing, Washington Nationals (NHL)

• Ceri Mobley, Associate Vice President, Brands, Wasserman Media Group

The panel will be moderated by Jessica Noll, Director of Local Programming and Executive Producer/Co-Host of Virginia This Morning on WTVR-CBS 6.

Keynote Luncheon presented by Harris Williams

Tracey Russell is a Trusted Advisor and Executive Coach for extraordinary leaders across multiple industries. She was formerly the Chief Operating Officer for investment firm McCourt. She previously served as CEO for the Los Angeles Marathon, and for nearly 13 years directed events for Richmond Sports Backers. She once led one of the largest running organizations in the nation, the Atlanta Track Club. The keynote will be moderated by Richard Coughlan, Associate Professor of Management at the University of Richmond Robins School of Business and host of its C-Suite Conversations speaker program.

“It’s truly an honor to participate in Executive Women’s Day, with the added bonus of returning to Richmond where my sports career began as one of the original Sports Backers employees,” Russell said. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I had to step into a leadership role 20 years ago, setting in motion an exciting career in endurance sports that led to an executive position at a global investment firm.”

The day also includes a Networking Session presented by Raymond James, as well as an interactive putting experience.

“We are excited to bring back Executive Women’s Day and use the tournament and golf as a way to connect game-changing women leaders and help them learn and build new relationships,” says Kali Edsall, Manager of Tournament Services at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. “We thank our sponsors whose missions reflect a commitment to their communities, diversity and inclusion for supporting Executive Women’s Day and the tournament.”