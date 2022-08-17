Dominion Energy Charity Classic and First Tee Greater Richmond to partner on River City Collegiate Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Officials from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and First Tee – Greater Richmond announced today that the inaugural River City Collegiate Classic will take place this October 23-25 at Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Truist will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the event.

Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will compete in the 36-hole event. These include Elizabeth City State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University. The first round will be played at the James River Course on October 24, the day following the conclusion of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The final round will be contested on October 25 over the 18 holes that make up the recently reimagined and renovated Belmont.

“Dominion Energy long has believed in the mission of HBCUs and supported and partnered with them with scholarships, capital improvements, and more,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to expand our partnership with these excellent colleges and universities to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.”

“It is of paramount importance to the PGA TOUR, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and First Tee to continue to grow the game of golf while also bringing increased diversity to the sport,” said Dominion Energy Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “It was an easy conversation with First Tee, Virginia Union University and The Country Club of Virginia to bring this concept to life.”

The event will also include an Am-Am on Sunday, October 23 at Belmont, where two amateurs will be paired with one of the collegiate competitors as well as a junior golfer from First Tee – Greater Richmond.

“Our vision at First Tee – Greater Richmond is to strengthen the character of our community, and this event is a wonderful reflection of that commitment,” said First Tee – Greater Richmond CEO Brent Schneider. “We are grateful to work with like-minded partners at Virginia Union, the PGA TOUR, and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to make an impact in the lives of young people and to deepen the relationships across all of the organizations involved.”

“Truist’s partnership and engagement with HBCUs across the markets we serve is one of the many ways we inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Thomas Ransom, Virginia Regional President for Truist. “Serving as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural River City Collegiate Classic allows us to continue our support of HBCU students in their endeavors – both on and off the golf course.”

In addition to Truist as the event’s overall presenting sponsor, Harris Williams will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Am-Am. Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company is the presenting sponsor of a reception on Monday evening for participants.

“There is a long and rich tradition of the game of golf for students, alumni, and supporters of HBCUs; especially the HBCUs that will be participating in this historic inaugural event,” said E. Lee Coble, Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athletes Academic Support and Head Golf Coach at Virginia Union University, and President of the CIAA Golf Coaches Association. “This event is a breakthrough ‘first’ for CIAA collegiate golf. We are proud to be partners with those, along with us, who had the vision and commitment to bring the River City Collegiate Classic to life.”

“We are proud to support the River City Collegiate Classic, the schools and student athletes competing,” said Phil Keister, General Manager at The Country Club of Virginia. “We are excited for the collegiate competitors to play the James River Couse and experience the same CCV hospitality as the PGA TOUR Champions professionals do during the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.”