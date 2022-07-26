Country Music Artist Lauren Alaina to perform at 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Grand Ole Opry member and multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina will perform at the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Friday, October 21 following the first round of competition at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. Tickets for the tournament and concert went on sale today.



The Concert

A Season 10 (2011) contestant on American Idol, Alaina has since earned three No. 1 hit singles with her smash “Road Less Traveled” (2017), the now 7x Platinum “What Ifs” (2018), and “One Beer” (2020). Alaina and Platinum-selling artist Chris Lane recently released a duet, “Dancin’ In The Moonlight.” Her No. 1 debuting album, Sitting Pretty On Top of The World, includes singles “Getting Over Him” and RIAA-certified Gold-selling “Getting Good.” Past tournament concerts include Chase Rice in 2019, and Chris Lane with special guest Kylie Morgan in 2021.

“Music to kick off the tournament weekend has become a staple of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and we are excited to welcome Lauren and fans to Henrico County and greater Richmond,” said Steve Schoenfeld, Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. “Sponsorships have already hit record levels, we are planning several new spectator experiences and we expect to raise the bar even higher to make a positive impact on our community through charitable giving with the tournament.”



The Tournament

All ticket holders for Friday’s competition round receive admission to the concert. The show will follow the Military Appreciation Ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m. The ceremony and the concert will take place in the Fan Zone presented by Visit Henrico. Tickets can be purchased at www.deccgolf.com.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic includes three competition rounds, scheduled for October 21-23 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. This is the tournament’s seventh year after its debut in 2016. Tournament week also includes the Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am, re-named last year in honor of the late Dominion Energy CEO who was the driving force behind the Richmond PGA TOUR event. Markel Corp. has served as Presenting Sponsor of the Pro-Am since 2018.

Advance purchase weekly grounds passes are available for $90, Thursday Pro-Am tickets for $15, Friday Grounds plus the concert for $45 and Saturday and Sunday Grounds for $25 each day. Beginning October 17, Thursday Pro-Am tickets are $20, Friday is $50 and Saturday and Sunday are $30 each day. Military (active duty, reserve, veterans and retirees), First Responders and Healthcare workers each receive up to two complimentary grounds tickets. Youth 18 and under receive complimentary grounds admission with a ticketed adult.

Each year, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic offers area non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10 percent. Since its debut in 2016, the tournament helped generate over $7.3 million for charities in the Richmond and Henrico County region.