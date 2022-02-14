Dominion Energy Charity Classic surpasses $7.3 million generated for local charity since tournament’s debut

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic helped generate more than $2.1 million for charities in the Richmond and Henrico County region, bringing the tournament’s total charitable impact to over $7.3 million since the event debuted in 2016.

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament, currently in its seventh year, is dedicated to providing a platform to generate charitable funds for the local community, with a focus on military support. As a result of the 2021 event, the tournament distributed funds to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House, McGuire Research Institute and more than 100 additional non-profit organizations in Central Virginia.

“We were pleased to welcome fans back to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2021,” said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer of Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy. “With the renewed patron support came an added excitement – from the sponsors and our partner and host, The Country Club of Virginia, to the galleries and the players, resulting in the largest charitable impact in the event’s six-year run. Veterans’ charities and hundreds of other non-profits in our region have now received more than $7 million in funding from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and we look forward to raising the bar in 2022.”

Each year, the Charity Classic offers area non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10 percent. Some of the organizations that generated significant funds through the program in 2021 included Virginians for Veterans, Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation, Mission Gait Foundation, Richmond Ballet and the Louisa Arts Center.

“As we all continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic, we were especially glad the tournament could continue to make a positive impact in our community,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “The support that the Richmond community provides for the tournament and the many charitable organizations that participate in our event is overwhelming and humbling.”

“We are grateful the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) is a recipient of a portion of the funds generated by the Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” said John Lesinski, VVSF Board Chair. “The charitable dollars generated by the Charity Classic make a major difference in our efforts to help our military veterans who need financial assistance to find gainful civilian employment and to prevent homelessness throughout the Commonwealth.”

Since beginning in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has received several accolades. In 2016, 2017 and 2019 the tournament received the Players Award for being voted the favorite event of the year by PGA TOUR Champions players. The 2018 Charity Classic won the Corporate Partnership Award, recognizing the outstanding sponsorship support from the Richmond business community as well as the 10-year extension announcement with Dominion Energy and The Country Club of Virginia, solidifying professional golf in Richmond through 2029.

The 2022 event will return to The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course, October 20-23, with the top 72 players competing for a $2.2 million purse. Bernhard Langer is the defending champion. For additional tournament information or to find out more about Birdies for Charity presented by TowneBank, please visit www.deccgolf.com.