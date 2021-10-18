Field set for Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – With the conclusion of the 2020-21 regular season, the 72-player field is set for the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

“We are thrilled to welcome some of the biggest names in golf to Richmond this week,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “After a long regular season, these players have earned their way into this year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic. We look forward to a great event.”

The players set to tee it up this week in Richmond have combined to win 310 PGA TOUR events and 210 PGA TOUR Champions events. In addition, 15 players who have won a PGA TOUR major and 19 players who have won a PGA TOUR Champions major are among those playing in this year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson is set to defend his title as he makes his fifth Champions Tour start. Mickelson won his most recent start at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS earlier this month for his third win on PGA TOUR Champions.

Five-time Charles Schwab Cup champion and fellow Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer enters the Playoffs atop the Schwab Cup standings. No. 2 Jim Furyk, No. 3 Jerry Kelly, No. 4 Miguel Angel Jimenez and No. 5 Ernie Els are also in the field this week.

This year is the sixth playing of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. In addition to Mickelson (2020 champion), past champions Langer (2017), Woody Austin (2018) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2019) are also in this week’s field. Scott McCarron won the inaugural Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 72-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 2-5 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday.

Since the inception of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generated more than $5.1 million for charities in the local region. For additional tournament information or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, please visit www.deccgolf.com.