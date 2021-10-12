Phil Mickelson to defend his title at Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson is returning to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to defend his title. Tournament officials announced today that the six-time major champion has committed to the event, set for October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Mickelson, a 45-time winner on the PGA TOUR, made history earlier this year when he became the oldest player to win a major at the age of 50 at the PGA Championship. His other five major championship victories are the 2004, 2006 and 2010 Masters; 2005 PGA Championship and the 2013 Open Championship. Mickelson, who also won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2007, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

“To say that we are excited to have Phil back to defend his title is an understatement,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “Since we are able to welcome spectators back to the River Course this year, Phil will have the chance to see and feel the support from our fans, creating what should be an electric atmosphere at this year’s tournament.”

Last week, Mickelson captured his third win in four starts on PGA TOUR Champions at the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K in Jacksonville, Florida. His second win was last year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which came two months after winning his Champions Tour debut at the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National.

In Mickelson’s third start on PGA TOUR Champions, he finished T20 at the 2021 Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona. Mickelson, who played on 12 Ryder Cup teams and 12 Presidents Cup teams, served as a vice captain for the victorious U.S. team at the 2021 Ryder Cup three weeks ago.

Mickelson joins a 72-player field which includes past champions Miguel Angel Jimenez (2019), Woody Austin (2018) and Bernhard Langer (2017). Other commits include World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, and Vijay Singh as well as 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 72-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 2-5 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday.

Since the inception of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generated more than $5.1 million for charities in the local region. For additional tournament information or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, please visit www.deccgolf.com.