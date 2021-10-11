John Daly, Rocco Mediate to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that John Daly and Rocco Mediate have each committed to play in the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

“John and Rocco have always been fan favorites from their days on the PGA TOUR to now on the Champions Tour," said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “We are thrilled to welcome the two of them back this year and I know how fans will enjoy following them on the James River Course.”

Daly, who won five-times on the PGA TOUR including two majors (1991 PGA Championship, 1995 The Open Championship), has one win (2017 Insperity Invitational) and 12 top-10s since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2016. This season, Daly has played in 26 events, recording seven top-25 finishes. He has played at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic four times.

In 2016, Mediate recorded his first major win at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Since joining the PGA TOUR Champions in 2013, Mediate has recorded 33 top-10 finishes and four wins, most recently at the 2019 Sanford International. He has recorded four top-10 finishes this season and will play in his fifth Dominion Energy Charity Classic this year. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished T20.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 72-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 2-5 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday.

Since the inception of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generated more than $5.1 million for charities in the local region. For additional tournament information or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, please visit www.deccgolf.com.