Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that World Golf Hall of Fame members Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh have each committed to play in the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

“We are proud to add two World Golf Hall of Fame members to our field for the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “Vijay and Retief had incredible PGA TOUR careers and have continued their success on the Champions Tour. We look forward to hosting them in a few weeks.”

Goosen, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019, won two U.S. Opens (2001, 2004) and was in the top 10 of the world rankings for over 250 weeks between 2001 and 2007. He won seven tournaments on the PGA TOUR and 24 international events. Since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2019, he has recorded one win (2019 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS) and 25 top-10 finishes. Goosen played the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2019 (T10) and 2020 (T6). He currently ranks No. 6 in Charles Schwab Cup standings.

World Golf Hall of Fame member, Vijay Singh, was inducted in 2006 after winning 34 PGA TOUR events, the 2000 Masters and the FedEx Cup in 2008. He also recorded 22 international victories while on the PGA TOUR. Since playing his first PGA TOUR Champions event in 2013, Singh has won four PGA TOUR Champions events and recorded 27 top-10s. He has played the Dominion Energy Charity Classic four times and posted his best finish in 2017 at T3.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 72-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 2-5 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday.

Since the inception of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generated more than $5.1 million for charities in the local region. For additional tournament information or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, please visit www.deccgolf.com.