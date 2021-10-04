Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer and 21-time European Tour winner Miguel Angel Jimenez have each committed to play in the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Langer and Jimenez are each ranked in the top five of the Charles Schwab Cup standings with two events remaining before the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Langer, currently ranked No. 1, has one win and 21 top-10 finishes this season and Jimenez, currently ranked No. 5, has two wins during the 2020-21 wraparound season.

“We love welcoming back our past champions each year, and we look forward to having Bernhard and Miguel at the 2021 event," said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “These are two of the most consistent players on PGA TOUR Champions for the past several years and they have continued that during the current season.”

Langer, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002, is a five-time Charles Schwab Cup champion and won the 2017 Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Since joining PGA TOUR Champions full time in 2008, Langer has recorded 41 victories, the second-most all-time wins on the Champions Tour. This season, Langer has one victory (2020 Cologuard Classic), three runner-up and 21 top-10 finishes. He finished T4 at last year’s tournament.

In 2019, Jimenez tied a course record with a final-round 63 to post an 18-under total and a two-shot victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. He owns 10 PGA TOUR Champions victories since joining in 2014, including the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric at Hualalai and the 2020 Sanford International. During the 2020-21 wraparound season, he has recorded 13 top-10 finishes and has finished in the top-25 in 21 of his 27 starts this season.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 72-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 2-5 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday.

Since the inception of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generated more than $5.1 million for charities in the local region. For additional tournament information or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, please visit www.deccgolf.com.