Ernie Els, Jim Furyk to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els and 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk have each committed to play in the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Els and Furyk, who have combined to win five tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions in the 2020-2021 season, are each ranked in the top five of the Charles Schwab Cup standings with two events remaining before the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Furyk, currently ranked No. 2, has three wins during the wraparound season, tied for the most on Tour. Els is a two-time winner this season and sits fourth in the standings.

“We are thrilled to have Jim and Ernie in the field for this year’s event,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “These two players are among the top rookies on PGA TOUR Champions and we look forward to showcasing them in a few weeks.”

Els, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011, is a four-time major champion (1994, 1997 U.S. Open; 2002, 2012 Open Championship) and a former World No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. “The Big Easy” is a 19-time PGA TOUR winner and was named European Tour Player of the Year on three occasions (1994, 2002, 2003).

Els, who joined PGA TOUR Champions in 2020, has victories at the Hoag Classic and SAS Championship during his rookie campaign. He has 15 top-10s including a T9 finish at last year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Furyk owns 17 PGA TOUR victories, including the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. He is the only player in PGA TOUR history to shoot two sub-60 scores and his 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship is the lowest 18-hole score in Tour history. Furyk also shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship. In 2010, Furyk won the FedExCup and was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year after a three-win season.

Furyk, who joined PGA TOUR Champions in 2020, won each of his first two starts at The Ally Challenge and PURE Insurance Championship before capturing his first senior major title in July at the U.S. Senior Open. Furyk has 13 top-10s during his rookie season and has finished inside the top 20 in all 21 of his starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 72-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 2-5 p.m. (EDT), Friday through Sunday.

Since the inception of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016, the tournament has helped generated more than $5.1 million for charities in the local region. For additional tournament information or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, please visit www.deccgolf.com.