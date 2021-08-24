Country Music Artists Chris Lane and Kylie Morgan to perform at Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Platinum-selling Country star Chris Lane and special guest Kylie Morgan will perform at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Friday, October 22 following that day’s competition round at The Country Club of Virginia James River Course. In addition to the concert, which is presented by Richmond’s country station K95, the tournament announced that tickets for the event went on sale today.

Lane’s star continues to rise with over 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three number one hits – Platinum “Big, Big Plans,” two-time Platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and Platinum “Fix.” Currently climbing the Country charts with brand-new single “Fill Them Boots,” Lane recently released fresh tracks “Summer Job Money,” “That’s What Mamas Are For,” and a sun-filled collaboration with Dustin Lynch "Tequila On A Boat.”

“We are thrilled to add the concert with Chris Lane and Kylie Morgan to our schedule of events for this year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “After being closed to the public in 2020 due to the pandemic, we look forward to welcoming spectators back to the River Course for legendary golf as well as some great music on Friday evening.”

Lane has shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his FILL THEM BOOTS Tour this fall. Adding to his career milestones, the Kernersville, NC-native has been spotlighted in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, scored nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards, and has appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN.

Morgan was one of three artists selected for the Country Music Association KixStart Scholarship in 2020, a program designed to offer emerging artists one-of-a-kind mentorship from within the Country Music industry. Morgan, who has previously toured with Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington, is currently working on her debut album for EMI Records.

All ticket holders for Friday’s competition round receive admission to the show, which will follow the Military Appreciation Ceremony presented by WestRock beginning at 5:15 p.m. The ceremony and the concert will take place in the Fan Zone presented by Visit Henrico. Tickets can be purchased on the tournament website, www.deccgolf.com. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will consist of three competition rounds, scheduled for October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Leading up to tournament week, weekly grounds passes are available for $90, Thursday Pro-Am tickets for $15, Friday Grounds plus the concert for $40 and Saturday and Sunday Grounds for $25 for each day. During tournament week (October 18-24), Thursday Pro-Am tickets are $20, Friday is $50 and Saturday and Sunday are $30 each day.

Military (active duty, reserve, veterans and retirees), First Responders and Healthcare workers each receive up to four complimentary grounds tickets. Youth 18 and under receive complimentary grounds admission with a ticketed adult. For more information on the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, fans can also visit the tournament’s pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (@DECCGolf) and LinkedIn.