PGA TOUR Champions and Dominion Energy announce Charity Classic Pro-Am to be named in memory of Tom Farrell

RICHMOND, Virginia – PGA TOUR Champions and Dominion Energy announced today that, beginning this year, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic’s annual Pro-Am will now be known as the Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am. The re-naming honors the late CEO of Dominion Energy -- the driving force behind the PGA TOUR event being hosted in Richmond, Va. The Markel Corporation has served as the Presenting Sponsor of the Charity Classic Pro-Am since 2018.

Each year, the Pro-Am, where amateur golfers have the opportunity to play with professional golfers, is the most popular component of the Charity Classic. The 2021 Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am presented by Markel will be held on Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, before tournament play, which runs from October 22-24.

“The Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am will honor Tom for his commitment to bringing a PGA TOUR Champions event to Richmond and the significant charitable impact the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has made in the Richmond community since 2016,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Tom made a lasting impression on everyone he met through his passion and kindness, and we're forever grateful for his support of the PGA TOUR."

“Tom’s vision and leadership made the Dominion Energy Charity Classic a top-tier event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, and we are honored to celebrate his legacy and the impact he made on our Tour and in the Richmond community,” said PGA TOUR Champions President, Miller Brady.

In 2018, the PGA TOUR, The Country Club of Virginia and Dominion Energy announced an historic 10-year extension of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic through 2029. The joint agreements made history as the longest simultaneous extensions announced between title sponsor and host venue in PGA TOUR Champions history.

Since its debut in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has generated more than $5.1 million in charitable impact to the Richmond region. Non-profits serving military veterans, one of Farrell’s favorite charitable causes, have received much of the donation. Beneficiaries have included the Virginia Veteran’s Services Foundation and the Richmond Fisher House.

“The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) has received more than $553,000 from the Charity Classic to directly assist veterans finding employment in the private sector and, most recently, to assist veterans in crisis. These funds have been especially crucial since the beginning of the pandemic,” said John Lesinski, VVSF Chairman.

Additionally, the Charity Classic offers area non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10 percent. For more information on this program, visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com.

For more information on the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament, visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com or see our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (@DECCGolf) and LinkedIn.