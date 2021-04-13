Registration now open for Dominion Energy Charity Classic Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic announced that registration is now open for the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. Offered annually in conjunction with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Birdies for Charity is a fundraising platform that enables Richmond-area charitable organizations to receive a 10% bonus on charitable contributions. Participating charities will receive all gifts collected on their behalf, minus credit card fees, plus the additional 10% in three payment distributions throughout the year.

“Following the 2020 tournament, we surpassed the $5 million mark in charitable impact since the tournament’s inception, and we look forward to continuing that momentum in 2021,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “We typically have over 100 charitable organizations from the local community participate in the Birdies for Charity program, and we are eager to see the impact that will be made this year.”

Swim RVA, Mission Gait, Richmond Ballet, Louisa Arts Center, The Richmond Symphony and Boots to Suits were among the top generating charities that participated in the program last year, which helped the Charity Classic give back more than $1.5 million in 2020. Since the Charity Classic debuted in 2016, the event has helped generate more than $5.1 million in total for over 100 local RVA charities.

Charitable organizations that are recognized by the Internal Revenue Service under section 501 (c)(3) are eligible to participate in Birdies for Charity. All interested charities will be required to complete an application form, upload their IRS Determination Letter and form W9 and agree to the terms of participation. Once approved, charities can begin soliciting donations.

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament, currently in its sixth year, is dedicated to giving back charitably in the local community, with a special focus on military support. Looking ahead to 2021, the tournament will distribute funds to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House, the McGuire Research Institute, and many other non-profit organizations throughout Central Virginia that register to participate in the Birdies for Charity program.

The 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic will return to playoff format the week of October 18-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course and feature the top 72 golfers on PGA TOUR Champions.

For additional tournament information or to find out more about Birdies for Charity, please visit www.deccgolf.com.