  • Dominion Energy Charity Classic surpasses $5.1 million generated for local charity since tournament’s debut

    2020 event helped generate more than $1.5 million

    RICHMOND, VA - OCTOBER 17: Both the tournament trophy and the Charles Schwab Cup on display on the first tee during the first round, that was delayed until Saturday due to weather, of the PGA TOUR Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia on October 17, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
    RICHMOND, VA - OCTOBER 17: Both the tournament trophy and the Charles Schwab Cup on display on the first tee during the first round, that was delayed until Saturday due to weather, of the PGA TOUR Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia on October 17, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...