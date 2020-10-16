WestRock teams with Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Operation Shower to host drive-through baby shower

RICHMOND, VA – In conjunction with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and through the generosity of WestRock, the non-profit Operation Shower hosted a special drive-through baby shower for 30 military moms-to-be on Tuesday, October 13 at WestRock headquarters. All of the moms are the partners of deployed members of local military bases.

To ensure the health and safety of the expectant moms during the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Shower’s typical in-person, elaborately designed shower format was replaced by a drive-through event to adhere to all state and local health department safety guidelines. During the event, all of the moms were showered with gifts – including Operation Shower’s signature “Showers In A Box.” Each mom received an array of unique, high-quality products and gift items for mothers and babies from companies including, but not limited to, Chicco, Crane USA, Hazen & Co. Jewelry and Noodle & Boo.

“For military moms who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed or soon to be deployed, the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful in the best of circumstances. Compounding these challenges are the isolation and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, which puts expectant moms at a disproportionate risk. For this reason, we felt it was especially important to continue our tradition of showering these moms in a safe manner to let them know how much we appreciate everything they do on behalf of our country,” said Operation Shower Founder and Chief Shower Officer LeAnn Morrissey.

“We are happy to join with Operation Shower and Birdies for the Brave to show our appreciation to these courageous military moms-to-be with this very unique drive-through shower,” said WestRock Director, Corporate Giving Mandy Burnette. “Their service and sacrifice for our country deserve to be recognized, and we are delighted to do that while taking every safety precaution possible to ensure their health and well-being.”

“It’s a privilege for us to continue our legacy of supporting military charities by honoring all of these extraordinary moms and moms-to-be during this special shower,” said Dominion Energy Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will take place at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course October 16-18. For more information, please visit www.deccgolf.com.