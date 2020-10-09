Field set for 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – The final field is set for next week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic, returning to The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, October 16-18. The 54-hole event will feature 81 players including five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who will make his second PGA TOUR Champions start after turning 50 in June, as well as fellow World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara and Vijay Singh.

Defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez returns after adding another two titles to his resume this season at the Mitusbishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and last month at the Sanford International. It marks the third straight multi-win season for the native of Spain, who carded a course-record-tying 63 in the final round to post a two-shot victory at last year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Jiménez will be joined by fellow past champions Woody Austin (2018), Langer (2017) and reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron (2016).

Seventeen-time PGA TOUR winner Jim Furyk, who turned 50 in May and went on to win his first two PGA TOUR Champions starts, will make his tournament debut in Richmond. It will mark the fourth start for the 2003 U.S. Open champion and 2010 FedEx Cup champion.

A total of 19 players in the field are major championship winners: Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010 Masters; 2005 PGA Championship; 2013 Open Championship), Ernie Els (1994, 1997 U.S. Open; 2002, 2012 Open Championship), Vijay Singh (2000 Masters; 1998, 2004 PGA Championship), John Daly (1991 PGA Championship; 1995 Open Championship), Retief Goosen (2001, 2004 U.S. Open), Lee Janzen (1993, 1998 U.S. Open), Bernhard Langer (1985, 1993 Masters), Mark O’Meara (1998 Masters, Open Championship), Rich Beem (2002 PGA Championship), Mark Calcavecchia (1989 Open Championship), Darren Clarke (2011 Open Championship), Jim Furyk (2003 U.S. Open), Steve Jones (1996 U.S. Open), Tom Lehman (1996 Open Championship), Larry Mize (1987 Masters), Corey Pavin (1995 U.S. Open), Jeff Sluman (1988 PGA Championship), David Toms (2001 PGA Championship) and Mike Weir (2003 Masters).

Five past PLAYERS Championship winners are in the field: Stephen Ames (2006), K.J. Choi (2011), Fred Funk (2005), Lee Janzen (1995) and Phil Mickelson (2008).

In addition to the United States, the field features players hailing from 12 other countries including Australia (Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling), Canada (Stephen Ames, Mike Weir), England (Paul Broadhurst), Fiji (Vijay Singh), Germany (Bernhard Langer), Esteban Toledo (Mexico), Northern Ireland (Darren Clarke), Scotland (Colin Montgomerie), South Africa (Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, David Frost), Spain (Miguel Angel Jiménez), South Korea (K.J. Choi) and Sweden (Robert Karlsson, Jesper Parnevik).



“We are excited to welcome to Richmond all of the players that will comprise what is arguably the best field in the short history of this event,” said Steve Schoenfeld, Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. “Equally as important, the tournament will continue to make a significant, positive charitable impact in the local community, even in a year when we are unable to host spectators on site.”



Richmond native Bobby Wadkins, who grew up playing The Country Club of Virginia with older brother Lanny Wadkins - a World Golf Hall of Fame member and lead analyst for Golf Channel - received a sponsor exemption and will make his first start at the event. Wadkins owns four PGA TOUR Champions titles, including a senior major at the 2006 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is typically the first of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events at the conclusion of the PGA TOUR Champions season. Following the onset of COVID-19 and event cancelations stemming from the global pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined to form a singular 2020-21 season, in turn reverting the three events back to full-field, 81-player tournaments.

While the 2020 tournament will be held without spectators on-site, the three-round event will broadcast live on Golf Channel, Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.ET on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has helped to generate more than $3.5 million for Greater Richmond area charities with a focus on organizations benefiting military veterans. In three out of four years, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been voted by PGA TOUR Champions players as their favorite event, among all PGA TOUR Champions tournaments throughout the year. The Players Award represents recognition for a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience they provide to PGA TOUR Champions players.

To view the entire 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic field, please visit the following link.

For more information about the event, please visit the official tournament website at deccgolf.com.