Ernie Els and Jim Furyk lead stellar list of rookie commitments for 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials today announced a 10-player wave of rookie commitments to the fifth annual Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which returns to The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course on October 16-18, 2020.



Newcomers have dominated the 2020 PGA TOUR Champions season thus far, winning six of 10 events on the schedule.

Leading the way is World Golf Hall of Fame member and four-time major champion Ernie Els, who turned 50 on October 17, 2019 and lost in a playoff to Miguel Angel Jimenez in his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Two starts later, the South African clinched his first victory at the Hoag Classic. Els’ recent third-place finish at the PURE Insurance Championship was his fifth straight top-10, moving him to No. 2 in Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Seventeen-time PGA TOUR winner Jim Furyk, who turned 50 on May 12, defeated Jerry Kelly in a playoff two weeks ago at the PURE Insurance Championship to win his second PGA TOUR Champions title in as many starts. In his debut at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren in August, Furyk became the 19th player to win in his first PGA TOUR Champions event. The 2003 U.S. Open champion holds the record for the lowest score in PGA TOUR history, posting a 58 during the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. He is currently ranked No. 8 in Charles Schwab Cup standings.

“This Tour benefits greatly from the rookies who compete each year after turning 50, and the early success from players like Ernie Els and Jim Furyk only adds to that sentiment,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “We look forward to welcoming the rookie class to Richmond in a couple of weeks, and while we are disappointed that we will not be able to have spectators on-site, we hope our fans tune in to Golf Channel for the broadcast.”

2003 Masters champion Mike Weir is the only Canadian to win a major championship and has 15 career titles worldwide. Weir has recorded two top-10s in six starts on PGA TOUR Champions and is currently No. 28 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

South Korea’s K.J. Choi won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011 and is the most accomplished Asian player in PGA TOUR history with eight victories. Choi and Weir combined to make eight appearances for the International Team at the Presidents Cup and were teammates in 2003 and 2007.

Other notable newcomers include:

Fellow 2020 rookie winners Brett Quigley (Morocco Champions) and Shane Bertsch (Charles Schwab Cup Series at Big Cedar Lodge)

Sweden’s Robert Karlsson, an 11-time European Tour winner who is currently No. 9 in Charles Schwab Cup standings after posting four top-10s in nine starts

Three-time PGA TOUR winner Rich Beem, who outlasted Tiger Woods to win the 2002 PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club

Four-time PGA TOUR winner Tim Herron

Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee, winner of 20 worldwide titles

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is typically the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events at the conclusion of the season on PGA TOUR Champions. Following the onset of COVID-19 and event cancelations stemming from the global pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined to form a singular 2020-21 season, in turn reverting the three events back to full-field, 81-player tournaments.

While the 2020 tournament will be held without spectators on-site, the three-round event will broadcast live on Golf Channel, Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.ET on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has helped to generate more than $3.5 million for Greater Richmond area charities with a focus on organizations benefiting military veterans. In three out of four years, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been voted by PGA TOUR Champions players as their favorite event, among all PGA TOUR Champions tournaments throughout the year. The Players Award represents recognition for a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience they provide to PGA TOUR Champions players.

For more information about the event, please visit the official tournament website at deccgolf.com.