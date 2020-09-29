Excitement is high, donations continue in challenging year

2020 has been a strange year, and planning a golf tournament has been nothing shy of a challenge.

However, organizers for the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic say they’re focused on getting golfers back on the course, running a safe Tournament, and continuing to raise money for charities that need help now more than ever.

“It’s quite different than a normal year, but we’re just happy to host this event,” says Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “There’s some excitement in rising to the challenge of pulling it off.”

The 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be held at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course from October 16 to 18. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time the tournament, which started in 2016, will be held without in-person spectators. It will air on NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel.

While the Dominion Energy Charity Classic is loaded with elite golfers, it’s also a fundraiser for nonprofits based in the greater Richmond region. Supporting local charities is one of the driving factors that has led participants and organizations to push through the adversity and weather an initial storm of uncertainty to make this year’s Tournament happen.

Between March and May, there were conversations among organizers about whether to even hold the Tournament in 2020, notes Mary Beth Fleegle, Senior Manager of Tournament Services. However, it was a time where the world seemed to be turned upside down, leaving leaders to take more of a “wait and see” approach during the spring. In past years, by that time, organizers would have deep into planning the mid-October event.

But the Dominion Energy Charity Classic “is more than just a golf tournament,” Fleegle says. “Overcoming those obstacles has been worthwhile to reach a greater goal. It’s one of the main reasons we want to have this event — to be able to give back to the community,” she says.

It has also taken considerable planning to make sure the event is safe as protocols for COVID-19 testing have been established and social distancing and masks required. Over the past few months, organizers have had to adapt, to make the tournament successful and safe.

Golf is a sport that has demonstrated it can be played in a socially distanced manner. PGA TOUR Champions has strict COVID-19 testing protocols, for example, for golfers, caddies and others who are part of the competition, such as the rules and scoring team. Like other professional sports, those on the frontlines of the competition are considered part of a “bubble” — and those who are in the bubble have to be tested regularly.

Outside the bubble, there are local tournament and country club staff members, as well as volunteers and vendors who are also being tested. They’ll all have to be tested on certain timelines in advance of the tournament, Fleegle explained.

“Ultimately, the goal is to have a safe environment for everyone who is out here,” Fleegle says. “Everyone is being asked to wear masks in indoor areas as well as outdoor areas where they can't socially distance.” In addition to that all-important rule, they’ll also have health and safety signs on-site to give further instructions on things like social distancing and sanitation.

Although the 54-hole competition will be held without spectators, the event will still feature the Official Pro-Am presented by Markel on Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15. Earlier this year, the tournament announced that PGA TOUR Champions events in 2020 and 2021 will combine to form one season, and the next Charles Schwab Cup champion will be crowned in November of 2021 at the season finale event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

It’s all added up to a willingness to adapt and a lot of long hours of planning, because on the forefront of organizers’ minds is the fact that many people in need of help rely on the Tournament’s community support. More than 100 local nonprofits participate in Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. Under the program, PGA TOUR Champions adds a 10% match to donations made through Birdies, up to $125,000. (As of this writing, the total raised is approaching $400,000, which would mean a $40,000 bonus).

The competition includes 81 golfers and supports a wide variety of nonprofits with a special focus on military support, such as the Virginia Veteran Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House and the McGuire Research Institute. Over the course of the last four years, more than $3.5 million in donations has been generated for charities.

“There are many people in Richmond and around the world who are suffering right now,” Schoenfeld says. “For those who have the financial means to be able to still step up and help us through the Birdies program or keep their sponsorship through the Pro-Am, it’s fantastic.”

While organizers are encouraged to see the early donations, they’re also grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who have registered to help. The Volunteer Program presented by FCA Retirement has more than 600 people registered to keep the Tournament operating smoothly (which Fleegle says is about how many are needed). That figure is hundreds fewer than what's typically needed for the Tournament, considering there won’t be spectators this year, but Fleegle said she's grateful that so many have offered to volunteer in such a difficult time.

"It really proved to us when we opened volunteer registration in July that people remained excited," Fleegle says.

She added that she was at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in August in Akron, Ohio and the excitement among players was abound despite the lack of in-person spectators there. That could be a good indicator for what's to come during the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, she said.

"I think you could see that the golfers were just ready to get back out there and play," she says.

While golf fans won't be able to watch in-person, organizers are hoping folks will tune in on the GOLF Channel and continue to stay updated at pgatour.com and through social media.

By the way: Those interested in donating through Birdies for Charity can do so through the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.