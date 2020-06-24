Registration now open for Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic announced that registration is now open for the annual Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. Offered annually in conjunction with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Birdies for Charity is a fundraising platform designed to give participating charities an opportunity to solicit contributions that will be bonused by 10%. Participating charities will receive all gifts collected on their behalf, minus credit card fees, plus the additional 10% in two payment distributions throughout the year.

“During such uncertain and everchanging times, we are humbled to have the opportunity to remain on the 2020 PGA TOUR Champions schedule and continue offering the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “With over 70 charities already signed up to participate in 2020 and several months left to enroll, we’re eager to see the impact that will be made this year.”

The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation, Swim RVA, Mission Gait, Richmond Ballet, and Louisa Arts Center were the top five donation generating charities that participated in the program last year, which helped the Charity Classic give back more than $1.7 million in 2019. Since the Charity Classic debuted in 2016, the event has helped generate more than $3.5 million in total for over 100 local RVA charities.

Charitable organizations that are recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501 (c)(3) are eligible to participate in Birdies for Charity. All interested charities will be required to complete an application form, upload their IRS Determination Letter and form W9 and agree to the terms of participation. Once approved, charities can begin soliciting donations.

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament, currently in its fifth year, is dedicated to giving back charitably in the local community, with a special focus on military support. Looking ahead to 2020, the tournament will distribute funds to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House, the McGuire Research Institute, and many other non-profit organizations throughout Central Virginia that register to participate in the Birdies for Charity program.

Due to PGA TOUR Champions schedule changes resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been converted to a regular season event, featuring an expanded field of 81 players returning to The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course the week of October 12-18.

For additional tournament information or to find out more about Birdies for Charity, please visit www.deccgolf.com.