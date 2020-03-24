Update on the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Greetings DECC Community,



I hope this note finds you and your family safe. I wanted to reach out with an update about the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic. First and foremost, the health and safety of everyone associated with the tournament and our community will be our number one priority as we all navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic. Clearly it is a fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and in working closely with everyone at the PGA TOUR, we are dedicated to all three aspects.



With the Dominion Energy Charity Classic being seven months away, we remain hopeful to execute as planned this Fall. However, we may need to adjust the timeline we typically follow throughout the year with regard to various aspects of the event including but not limited to volunteer registration, the Birdies for Charity program and sponsorship fulfillment. You will receive additional updates from our team concerning each of these areas as they become available in the near future.



All PGA TOUR staff around the globe, including our team, is working from home to do our part to support social distancing and to help flatten the curve. However, we remain available to work with all tournament constituents regarding your participation in the event or to answer any questions, so please feel free to reach out to the team member you typically work with.



This is certainly an unusual time, one that is a reminder of what is most important… community. Our team feels extremely fortunate to be a part of the RVA community as we weather this challenge together. Again, please reach out to us if you have any questions.



Stay well,



Steve Schoenfeld

Executive Director

Dominion Energy Charity Classic