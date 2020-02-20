Richmond-area charities receive more than $1.7 million through 2019 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that the 2019 Dominion Energy Charity Classic helped generate more than $1.7 million for charities in the Richmond region, bringing the total charitable impact to over $3.5 million since the event debuted in 2016.

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament, currently in its fifth year, is dedicated to giving back charitably in the local community, with a special focus on military support. As a result of the 2019 event, the tournament will distribute funds to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House, as well as more than 100 additional non-profit organizations in Central Virginia.

“When we began the Dominion Energy Charity Classic four years ago, we did not anticipate that the event would grow in popularity so quickly,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Dominion Energy. “But its popularity redounds to the benefit of Virginia Values Veterans, the Richmond Fisher House and dozens of other Richmond nonprofits – to the tune of more than $3.5 million in those four years. We are proud to put our energy to work to help charitable organizations in our hometown. In just four years, this tournament has become the single largest charitable event in Central Virginia.”

This announcement comes less than one month after the PGA TOUR announced that it has eclipsed $3 billion in all-time charitable giving. The charitable total, which includes a record $204.3 million in 2019, includes donations made by tournaments across the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

Each year, the Charity Classic offers area non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10 percent. The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation, Swim RVA, Mission Gait, Richmond Ballet, and Louisa Arts Center are the top five money-earning charities that participated in the 2019 program, which brought in nearly $1.2 million.

“As a relatively young tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, to look at the charitable contributions generated in just four years makes us feel proud to be a part of the RVA community,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “Without such strong support from Dominion Energy, The Country Club of Virginia, all of our corporate partners and of course our volunteers and spectators, we wouldn’t be able to make such a significant positive impact on the region. It’s an honor to be a part of the over $3 billion generated by the PGA TOUR and we look forward to helping grow that number for years to come.”

Since beginning four years ago, the Charity Classic has received several accolades. In 2016, 2017 and 2019 the tournament received the Players Award for being voted the favorite event of the year by PGA TOUR Champions players. The 2018 Dominion Energy Charity Classic won the Sales Award, due to the outstanding sponsorship support from the Richmond business community as well as the 10-year extension announcement with Dominion Energy and The Country Club of Virginia, solidifying professional golf in Richmond through 2029.

The 2020 event will return to The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course, October 15-18, with the top 72 players competing for a $2 million purse.

For additional tournament information or to find out more about Birdies for Charity, please visit www.deccgolf.com.