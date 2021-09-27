The Official 2021 #DECCGOLF Fan Guide 

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Welcome to the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic! This tournament has been voted by PGA TOUR Champions players as their favorite event in which to play three times since its inception in 2016. And it’s also a huge hit with spectators (just check out the online reviews or ask friend who has been!).
The tournament provides not only an exceptional golf experience unlike any in Richmond, but also offers fans – and first-timers – plenty of unique social experiences.
This is a special tournament for the PGA TOUR Champions field, where the top 72 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings will tee it up at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course for a chance to head to Boca Raton in the top 54 to compete in the Timber Tech Championship, and ultimately the Charles Schwab Cup Championship title! There’s also plenty to do besides watch golf, as the tournament features local food, local drinks and tons of entertainment options for kids and adults — including a post-play concert!
Dominion Energy and PGA TOUR Champions partnered with The Country Club of Virginia in 2018 to announce a 10-year extension of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. This is the longest simultaneous title sponsor and host venue extension in PGA TOUR Champions history! So thank you…we’ll be here until 2029. Last year, we also hit the benchmark of over $5 million generated for #RVA since our inception – shout out to the #RVA community for their generosity!
We know, we know. You already bought your tickets to the tournament and Friday night concert (right?). But what about the other three days of tournament action? That’s three extra days to watch Langer do Langer things, take a selfie with the most interesting man in golf or catch Daly Grip it and Rip it. Oh, and did we mention former major champions Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir will be here too?
The tournament is held from Oct. 21 to 24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Here’s the spread:
Grounds Tickets
You haven’t bought your tickets yet? What are you waiting for – click here! Do it soon, because prices increase on October 18.
General Parking
Parking for the general public is located at West Creek Fields. A shuttle to The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course will be provided, free of charge, and takes approximately 15 minutes. Masks are required on the shuttle.
West Creek Fields
12575 West Creek Parkway
Henrico, VA 23238
Parking is $5 per car, and credit card is accepted on-site. No cash, please. Parking passes may be purchased in advance. Volunteers park for free with display of their volunteer credential.
We all know that clear bags are the new fashion accessory for sporting events, and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic is no exception. Be sure to check out our bag and prohibited items policies so you don’t have to make a trip back to your car or discard anything at the main gate. Storage will not be available at the tournament.
Bags
Permitted and prohibited items
Click here for a list of items that are permitted and prohibited.
IF YOU DO HAVE A PROHIBITED ITEM, YOU WILL HAVE TO RETURN THE ITEM TO YOUR CAR OR DISCARD IT AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE. STORAGE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TOURNAMENT.
All rideshare services will have a dedicated unloading and loading zone within the parking lot of Second Baptist Church.
Rideshare Lot
Second Baptist Church
9614 River Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Rideshare vehicles can access the drop-off and pick-up area via the entrance on River Road, just east of S. Gaskins Road.
Riders can access a free shuttle (about a two-minute ride) from the Rideshare Lot to the James River Course when they arrive, and then back to the Rideshare Lot to depart. Masks are required on the shuttle.
The Rideshare lot will be open for the competition rounds Friday through Sunday during gate hours.
Please note that rideshare services will not be permitted to drop-off or pick-up on S. Gaskins Road or at the James River Course.
Please review the prohibited items list before getting into a rideshare vehicle. We do not have on-site storage for large bags or prohibited items.
You can take photos and use your mobile device, but PLEASE:
Catch Chris Lane Live with special guest Kylie Morgan presented by K95…for only $40. Your ticket price covers First Round play on Friday, Oct. 22, where you can see 72 of golf’s greatest legends play AND catch a Platinum-selling Country star!
The concert will follow a Military Appreciation Ceremony presented by WestRock at the conclusion of tournament play on Friday. The show will take place in the Fan Zone presented by Visit Henrico. Any Friday ticket holder — including those with grounds, clubhouse, hospitality or weekly badges — can attend the show slated for 5:45 p.m. Drinks will be flowing, food trucks will be open, and all of your friends will be jealous – Don’t believe us? Ask anyone who experienced the fun in 2019.
Don’t forget: youth 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult
BONUS: True fans know the odds of John Daly taking the stage to sing Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door are high. Very high. VERY HIGH. Just Google it…guy’s got a reputation.
Located between Holes 1 and 18, fans can take a break from the action by visiting the Fan Zone presented by Visit Henrico and enjoying all that it has to offer. In the Fan Zone (open Thursday through Sunday), you’ll find:
Exposition Village includes a presence from various tournament sponsors. Pearson Signature Dealerships, the Official Vehicle Sponsor of the tournament, will also have vehicles on display (and use them to shuttle players around).
Jadeans Smokin Six O BBQ: Bringing you the best and finest smoked meat and BBQ for over four decades, this family restaurant has made its mark on the local scene as the prime destination for a quality dining experience.
Kristen’s Kitchen: “Small Space, Big Taste.” Kristen’s Kitchen focuses on all American classics with a few of grannies special receipes!
Super Bowlz: Sports decorated Food Truck that specializes in traditional American food including Wings, Fries, Phill Cheesteaks, Burgers and Hotdogs.
Be sure to stop by the Tito’s Stillhouse for their signature Transfusion at the turn.
Don’t just watch golf…play it too! Teaching professionals from the Middle Atlantic PGA will be available to help you improve your golf game by taking a few swings in the hitting nets and simulator.
Kids of all ages are welcome to play, create and learn with Imagination Playground! Kids can build their own playground using the blue cubes, cylinders, bricks and cogs. Kids can also challenge their family and friends to a putt-putt contest on the mini-golf course and play big games of Connect Four and cornhole.
ABC: Always Be Charging. Make sure your phone doesn’t go kaput in the middle of the tournament (and also be sure to follow the phone rules – see above). The Dominion Energy Solar Spot will keep your phone charged and ready to take some superb selfies.
Back again in 2021, Richmond’s local craft brew scene makes it way to the Charity Classic! Located at 10 green, the Craft Brew Yard will be pouring local brews from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The Craft Brew Yard is open Friday through Sunday.
Greenside Seats presented by Davenport & Company and SmartBank
Spectators taking in the action at 9 and 18 greens are invited to grab a seat in the Greenside Seat areas. Seats are first come, first served, so arrive early to get your spot. If you are seated in a Greenside Seat when the final putt of the day drops on that hole, you get to take the seat home! Open Friday through Sunday.
Birdies for Charity presented by TowneBank
It’s the third word of the tournament: CHARITY! In addition to the tournament’s main beneficiaries, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and the Richmond Fisher House, the Charity Classic offers all non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)3 organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10% and we are proud to report that over 140 organizations have already signed up to participate in Birdies for Charity for this yearMake a positive impact in our community by visiting the Birdies for Charity tent at 18 green to donate to your favorite participating charity and the PGA TOUR will bonus your gift by 10%.
In 2020, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic helped generate more than $1.5 million for charities in the Richmond region, bringing the event’s total charitable contributions to over $5.1 million since the tournament’s inception in 2016.
Stop in The Country Club of Virginia’s Golf Shop, located in the clubhouse next to 10 tee for a great selection of tournament apparel, novelty items, and other merch. The store is open Thursday through Sunday.
VCU Health, in addition to providing spectators with first aid care, offers you the opportunity to embark on the “VCU Health Walk,” a one-mile walk around the course. Watch the best PGA TOUR Champions golfers compete while walking the course and reading fun wellness facts from the experts at VCU Health.
Military, throw on your civies and meet us at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. It’s our turn to serve YOU. In 2021, we are partnering with WestRock once again to bring a number of activations to life during tournament week. At attention:
Come crown the champion! Immediately following tournament play on Sunday, October 24, (approximately 5:10 p.m.) go to the 18th green to see the winner up close and snap a few photos. He could go on to win the Charles Schwab Cup!
Our website (you should know this, you’re here now): www.deccgolf.com
When you post anything to social media, tag it with #deccgolf. We’d like to see everyone’s experiences, and who knows, we may even share your stuff!
Like the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn (@DECCGOLF) for insider info and the latest updates and happenings.
Download the free PGA TOUR app, which offers a map of the course and amenities, live play-by-play action and player scorecards.
