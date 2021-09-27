The Official 2021 #DECCGOLF Fan Guide 

Fan Zone presented by Visit Henrico

Located between Holes 1 and 18, fans can take a break from the action by visiting the Fan Zone presented by Visit Henrico and enjoying all that it has to offer. In the Fan Zone (open Thursday through Sunday), you’ll find:

Exposition Village

Exposition Village includes a presence from various tournament sponsors. Pearson Signature Dealerships, the Official Vehicle Sponsor of the tournament, will also have vehicles on display (and use them to shuttle players around).

Food Trucks

Jadeans Smokin Six O BBQ: Bringing you the best and finest smoked meat and BBQ for over four decades, this family restaurant has made its mark on the local scene as the prime destination for a quality dining experience.

Kristen’s Kitchen: “Small Space, Big Taste.” Kristen’s Kitchen focuses on all American classics with a few of grannies special receipes!

Super Bowlz: Sports decorated Food Truck that specializes in traditional American food including Wings, Fries, Phill Cheesteaks, Burgers and Hotdogs.

Tito’s Stillhouse

Be sure to stop by the Tito’s Stillhouse for their signature Transfusion at the turn.

Interactive Areas

Don’t just watch golf…play it too! Teaching professionals from the Middle Atlantic PGA will be available to help you improve your golf game by taking a few swings in the hitting nets and simulator.

Kids’ Zone

Kids of all ages are welcome to play, create and learn with Imagination Playground! Kids can build their own playground using the blue cubes, cylinders, bricks and cogs. Kids can also challenge their family and friends to a putt-putt contest on the mini-golf course and play big games of Connect Four and cornhole.

Dominion Energy Solar Spot charging station

ABC: Always Be Charging. Make sure your phone doesn’t go kaput in the middle of the tournament (and also be sure to follow the phone rules – see above). The Dominion Energy Solar Spot will keep your phone charged and ready to take some superb selfies.

Craft Brew Yard

Back again in 2021, Richmond’s local craft brew scene makes it way to the Charity Classic! Located at 10 green, the Craft Brew Yard will be pouring local brews from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The Craft Brew Yard is open Friday through Sunday.

Greenside Seats presented by Davenport & Company and SmartBank

Spectators taking in the action at 9 and 18 greens are invited to grab a seat in the Greenside Seat areas. Seats are first come, first served, so arrive early to get your spot. If you are seated in a Greenside Seat when the final putt of the day drops on that hole, you get to take the seat home! Open Friday through Sunday.

Birdies for Charity presented by TowneBank

It’s the third word of the tournament: CHARITY! In addition to the tournament’s main beneficiaries, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and the Richmond Fisher House, the Charity Classic offers all non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)3 organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10% and we are proud to report that over 140 organizations have already signed up to participate in Birdies for Charity for this yearMake a positive impact in our community by visiting the Birdies for Charity tent at 18 green to donate to your favorite participating charity and the PGA TOUR will bonus your gift by 10%.

In 2020, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic helped generate more than $1.5 million for charities in the Richmond region, bringing the event’s total charitable contributions to over $5.1 million since the tournament’s inception in 2016.

Tournament Merch

Stop in The Country Club of Virginia’s Golf Shop, located in the clubhouse next to 10 tee for a great selection of tournament apparel, novelty items, and other merch. The store is open Thursday through Sunday.

VCU Health Walk

VCU Health, in addition to providing spectators with first aid care, offers you the opportunity to embark on the “VCU Health Walk,” a one-mile walk around the course. Watch the best PGA TOUR Champions golfers compete while walking the course and reading fun wellness facts from the experts at VCU Health.

MILITARY EVENTS AND ADMISSION

Military, throw on your civies and meet us at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. It’s our turn to serve YOU. In 2021, we are partnering with WestRock once again to bring a number of activations to life during tournament week. At attention:

Military Personnel Complimentary Grounds Admission Program - Active duty, Veterans, National Guard and Reserve military members, military retirees and their dependents will receive complimentary Grounds admission. To get your tickets, please click here. Patriots’ Outpost presented by WestRock - All military guests and their dependents will be treated to complimentary food and beverages (while supplies last) and a relaxing venue for viewing the tournament in the Patriots’ Outpost Presented by WestRock, a military-exclusive hospitality venue located on 17 green, open Friday through Sunday. Military Appreciation Ceremony - The tournament will host a Military Appreciation Ceremony Friday, October 22 at 5:15 p.m., after the final putt drops. The ceremony is open to all ticket holders and will be immediately followed by Chris Lane live with special guest Kylie Morgan presented by K95.

Trophy Ceremony

Come crown the champion! Immediately following tournament play on Sunday, October 24, (approximately 5:10 p.m.) go to the 18th green to see the winner up close and snap a few photos. He could go on to win the Charles Schwab Cup!

WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA INFORMATION

Our website (you should know this, you’re here now): www.deccgolf.com

When you post anything to social media, tag it with #deccgolf. We’d like to see everyone’s experiences, and who knows, we may even share your stuff!

Like the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn (@DECCGOLF) for insider info and the latest updates and happenings.

THE PGA TOUR App

Download the free PGA TOUR app, which offers a map of the course and amenities, live play-by-play action and player scorecards.