Course Par Value: 73 • Course Yardage: 7,238

The Catalina Course is a parkland style course with 8 lakes and 80 bunkers. Designed by Robert Bruce Harris in 1961; redesigned in 1983 by Robert Van Hagge and Bruce Devlin; holes No. 7 and 8 were redesigned by Tom Lehman in 2005. The fairways are Tifway 419 pollen-free Bermuda, over seeded with winter rye. Greens feature Champion Bermuda.

HOLE PAR YARDS

1 4 395 An errant tee shot will find the bunkers that protect both sides of the landing area. The slight dogleg right will undoubtedly yield many birdie and set the stage for the front nine.

2 5 535 This narrow par 5 requires accuracy off the tee. Almost all players will have the opportunity to reach this green in two. If players miss the green, however, there are some very difficult pitch shots. The small, undulating green will make birdie a tough prospect.

3 4 375 Distance is not important on this par 4. Good position off the tee is essential in order to negotiate the water that protects this green.

4 3 170 Although there are no bunkers on the hole, the water hazard that surrounds the entire front and left side of the green will make you think twice during club selection.

5 4 398 Be aware of the large fairway bunker in the landing area of this dogleg tight par 4. Your approach to the well-protected green makes club selection extremely important.

6 4 425 The two large fairway bunkers on this par 4 define the landing area off the tee. The elevated green is well protected with mounds and grass bunkers. A right side hole location will make birdie a difficult score.

7 3 197 This par 3 can be made longer with a little wind and the depth of the green. Anything left falls off a slope that can't be seen from the tee; anything right leaves you with difficult bunker shot to this sloping green.

8 5 587 On this wide open long par 5, avoid the bunkers and you give yourself a great chance for birdie. Most players will be able to reach the green in two. However, the difficulty here will be around the green. Don't be surprised to see a few eagles and many birdies. Anything over par here and the player will be losing shots to the field.

9 4 436 A water hazard along the right side of the fairway won't let you get away with anything but a well-placed tee shot. Many players lay up with a long iron, but are then faced with a second shot of 180+ yards uphill.

10 4 404 This downhill dogleg left par 4 could prove to be a turning point in the round. An elevated green that is well protected by bunkers both front and back will require a delicate and precise approach.

11 4 404 There is ample room off this tee to let it fly, although fairway bunkers along the right await errant shots. The shallow tree falls sharply off the back so anything long will not stay on the putting surface.

12 5 610 Only the longest of the Champions Tour professionals will even think of trying to reach this par 5 in two. We will see a lot birdies, with the benefits gained by the longer hitters.

13 4 428 This hole is deceiving from the tee, hiding the challenges of the hole. A narrow landing area off the tee requires precision and the short approach to this shallow tee demands accurancy and touch.

14 3 186 A long and narrow green allows shots to be missed short or long and still leaving a birdie putt. A great opportunity to get a shot back here as the next hole may no be as forgiving.

15 5 525 There is ample room off this tee to let it fly, although fairway bunkers along the right await errant shots. The shallow tree falls sharply off the back so anything long will not stay on the putting surface.

16 3 183 A fairly straight-forward par 3, although players will consider the uphill nature of the hole during club selection. Anything short or toward either side will leave a difficult up-and-down.

17 5 511 Water and sand bunkers protect both landing areas on this dog-leg part 5. Aggressive play can leave most players with a wedge for an approach and a good birdie opportunity.