Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 7,036

HOLE PAR YARDS

1 4 340 This short straight away par four eases the players into their round. The tee shot only requires a long iron to layup short of the creek that crosses the fairway leaving a short iron or less in to the green.

2 3 221 This long par three forces the players to have extreme control of their long irons. The green is guarded by two bunkers in front and large mounds and ridges throughout the putting surface.

3 4 474 On this par 4 it is imperative that the players find the fairway. The creek that crosses the fairway may take driver out of the hands of some players, but the second shot is lengthy to a slightly elevated green.

4 5 542 This shorter par 5 is easily reachable in two if the tee shot finds the fairway. A bunker guard the left side of the layup area while two greenside bunkers help protect the green.

5 4 434 This par 4 is the third hole on the front nine where the creek cuts across the fairway. Players will need to make sure to stay short of the creek leaving themselves a short iron or wedge into this back to front sloping green.

6 3 162 This par 3 is drastically elevated, players will only be able to see the top of the flag from the tee. This elevation change will make the shorter par 3 play much longer.

7 4 460 The tee box sits high above the fairway creating the illusion that the ball will certainly carry the fairway bunker. Once off the tee players will have to hit back up hill to an elevated green that is heavily guarded with bunkers.

8 3 158 This short par 3 looks to be an easy hole from the tee. The green is guarded by a couple green side bunkers but the real defense this hole has is the slopes and mounds on the green. This green is the hole's main line of defense. Players will be happy to two-putt and get on to the next tee.

9 4 372 The view from this elevated tee gives the players a false sense of safety making the landing area seem much larger than it truly is. With out of bounds down the right and bunkers in the fairway, an accurate tee shot is needed to set up an easy approach to an elevated green.

10 3 205 The tee-box is nestled up against the clubhouse giving spectators an up-close view of the players as they navigate this par 3. With long iron in hand, players must be precise with their shot placement as the green is cut into the side of a hill and slopes from back left to front right.

11 4 414 This tight dog-leg left requires the players to place their tee shot on the right side of the fairway to be clear of the trees lining the left side of the fairway. The green is protected on the left side by a bunker and a large hill on the right. Players will need a precise second shot to get the ball close to the hole.

12 5 501 The view from the tee-box makes it look like the player's ball will never land. Hitting from high above the fairway players can bomb it down to a relatively large fairway. The creek crosses in front of the green making players think about the decision to go for this green in two.

13 4 483 This straight away par 4 has more than meets the eye. Heavy trees line both sides of the fairway giving the players no room to bail out. The peaks and valleys in the fairway present another challenge to the players, as there are not very many level stances. Players will need to have complete control of their golf ball on this hole.

14 4 385 This short par 4 only requires a hybrid or long iron off the tee. This hole still has some danger with out of bounds left, heavy trees right, and the creek crossing in front of the green. Players will need to be precise off the tee to have a short iron in hand for their second shot.

15 4 340 This par 4 gives the players options off the tee. If the breeze is from the south players will be able to clear the fairway bunkers and have a short pitch for their second shot. If the breeze is from the north players will have to navigate deep fairway bunkers down the center and right side of the fairway.

16 5 555 This slight double dog-leg par 5 is sure to be a pivotal hole in deciding the championship. A tee shot that finds the fairway will give the player the choice to risk going for the green over the water on the left or to lay up short of the fairway bunker and have a wedge in. The green sits back and behind the water on the left, guarded on all sides by greenside bunkers.

17 3 185 This seemingly harmless hole has a few tricks up its sleeves. The green falls off dramatically on all sides making the players hit to the center of the green. Once on the putting surface the ridges and back to front sloping nature make this a good hole to two putt and move on.