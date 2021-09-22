Ticket FAQ

How many fans will be allowed on-site?

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will not have an official limit on fans allowed on-site. Daily grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets for State 48 are available each day during tournament week at the Main Tournament Entrance off Osborn near Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will offer peace-of-mind purchasing, with all 2021 ticket purchasers available for refund in the event the tournament is cancelled.

Where do I go to purchase tickets?

Tickets to the 2021 Charles Scwhab Cup Championship can be purchased here.

Will tickets be sold elsewhere?

No. please go to schwabcup.com/tickets to purchase all tickets for the 2021 event.

Are all tickets digital for this year?

Yes.

What days are tickets available for?

Tickets will be available for each competition round of the tournament, Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14.

Admission will be complimentary on behalf of San Tan Ford to the public on Wednesday, November 10.

Youth 18 and older are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Can I purchase an upgraded ticket?

Yes, in addition to grounds tickets, State 48 tickets will be available on-site for purchase Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14. State 48 venue tickets provide access to the 12 green/13 tee box, with an open-aired shared venue. State 48 is home to $1 birdies beers.

Is there a limit to the number of tickets I can purchase per day?

No limit.

How much do tickets costs?

Tickets for this year’s tournament will be dynamically priced and could fluctuate based on demand in the market. Right now, grounds tickets are $25 and State 48 tickets are $75 per day.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about the ticket process?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 800-404-7887.

PARKING

GENERAL PARKING

General Parking is located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Complimentary parking is available for all spectators during tournament week, Wednesday – Sunday at Arizona Memorial Coliseum.

General Parking Address: 1826 West McDowell Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85007.

Shuttles will transport spectators to the Main Tournament Entrance. Masks are mandatory on the shuttle, per PGA TOUR protocol.

RIDE SHARE

Guests who wish to be dropped off may do so at our designated rideshare location near the Main Tournament Entrance off Osborn Road (between 7th Street and 12th Street). Vehicles without proper parking passes will not be able to access Phoenix Country Club.

FAN EXPERIENCE

Will you have a merchandise shop?

Yes, there will be a PGA TOUR Fan Shop located at Phoenix Country Club inside the Golf Shop near the Putting Green. Masks are required for entry inside the Golf Shop.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Do I need to wear a mask on-site?

Indoors: Per CDC Guidelines, regardless of vaccination status, masks are required at all times indoors or in fully enclosed spaced, unless actively eating or drinking.

Outdoors: Per CDC Guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask outdoors unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations and unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask outdoors when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.

What Health and Safety Protocols will I have to follow while on-site?

Please visit www.pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo for the current fan safety guide that is in effect for all PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events.