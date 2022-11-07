Star-Studded Field To Tee It Up At Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX – The final field has been set for this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club, where the top 33 players of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season will compete to win both the 33rd annual tournament title and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race.

The remarkable story of Steven Alker continues as he looks to capture his first-ever Charles Schwab Cup. Alker began his career on PGA TOUR Champions in 2021, Monday qualifying into the Boeing Classic, where he finished T7 - the first of six-consecutive top-10 finishes. Since then, he has won five times – including four times in 2022 – and has led the Charles Schwab Cup points standings for the past 22 events. He currently holds a 617,980 point lead and looks to hold off the competition this weekend.

But Alker hasn’t quite locked up the Schwab Cup quite yet, as one golfer can still unseat him atop the standings. PGA TOUR Champions rookie Padraig Harrington – who tallied three victories, along with four runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes this season – sits 589,980 points behind Alker and could catch him in the season finale. Joining Alker and Harrington in the group of players with at least three wins this season teeing it up in Phoenix are Jerry Kelly (third in the points standings) and Miguel Angel Jiménez (fifth in the points standings).

Rounding out the top five in the field is the defending Charles Schwab Cup winner Bernhard Langer, who captured his record sixth Cup following the 2020-21 super season. Langer, winner of last week’s TimberTech Championship, now has 44 career victories on PGA TOUR Champions. He is one win away from tying Hale Irwin for the most career victories in PGA TOUR Champions history. Other notable names in the field include Jim Furyk, who narrowly missed out on winning the Charles Schwab Cup last season, along with World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen and Darren Clarke, winner of the 2022 Senior Open presented by Rolex.

In addition to Harrington, there are several other players making their Charles Schwab Cup Championship debut. Rookies Brian Gay and Y.E. Yang qualified, while Thongchai Jaidee – who earned his first win on PGA TOUR Champions this year, capturing the American Family Insurance Championship – is also making his tournament debut.

Tickets are still available to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, to learn more please visit www.schwabcup.com.