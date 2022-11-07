  • Star-Studded Field To Tee It Up At Charles Schwab Cup Championship

    Alker, Harrington, Jimenez, Kelly, Langer and more fill the field for the PGA TOUR Champions finale at Phoenix Country Club

    BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Bernhard Langer of Germany waves to the crowd on the 14th green during the final round of the TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club on November 06, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
    BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Bernhard Langer of Germany waves to the crowd on the 14th green during the final round of the TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club on November 06, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
×
Loading...