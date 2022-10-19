Spectator Enhancements And New Sponsors Make 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Even More Fan-Friendly

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be even more fan-friendly with new spectator comfort enhancements, an expanded autograph zone, free admission opportunities, and complimentary parking and shuttle service. Plus, 22 new corporate sponsors will join the Championship, currently celebrating its sixth year at historic Phoenix Country Club. The PGA TOUR Champions season-ending event will be held November 9 – 13 and will feature the top 36 golfers in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Fan enhancements for 2022 include:

Front Row Seating – Enjoy some of the best seats at the tournament free of charge. Adirondack chairs will be stationed on holes 8 and 12, and are available on a first come, first served basis.

– Enjoy some of the best seats at the tournament free of charge. Adirondack chairs will be stationed on holes 8 and 12, and are available on a first come, first served basis. Fan Village – Overlooking the 15 th green, the Fan Village includes concessions, a Tito’s Stillhouse bar location, a first aid site, plus interactive displays by vendors and sponsors.

– Overlooking the 15 green, the Fan Village includes concessions, a Tito’s Stillhouse bar location, a first aid site, plus interactive displays by vendors and sponsors. Autograph Zone – An expanded autograph zone will be located just off the 18 th green allowing kids and kids-at-heart to get pictures and signatures from their favorite PGA TOUR Champions legends.

– An expanded autograph zone will be located just off the 18 green allowing kids and kids-at-heart to get pictures and signatures from their favorite PGA TOUR Champions legends. Expanded Bleachers on 18 – Watch the final putt drop from the newly expanded greenside bleachers courtesy of San Tan Ford. The bleachers are general admission seating and are available on a first come, first served basis.

– Watch the final putt drop from the newly expanded greenside bleachers courtesy of San Tan Ford. The bleachers are general admission seating and are available on a first come, first served basis. Free Parking – Free general parking is available at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with free shuttle service to and from Phoenix Country Club.

Sponsors and fan experiences include:

San Tan Ford – Proud Partner, Official Vehicle, Pro-Am Sponsor and Complimentary Wednesday Admission: San Tan Ford is a Proud Partner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and is the sponsor of the Wednesday Pro-Am. San Tan Ford will also provide vehicles for professional golfers to utilize during their time in Phoenix and will have a substantial presence onsite, including vehicle displays at the main entrance. San Tan Ford is offering complimentary admission for ALL tournament fans to Wednesday’s San Tan Ford Official Pro-Am. Plus, kids 15-and-under will also be admitted free with a ticketed adult every day of the tournament.

Salt River Materials Group – Official Military and Patriots’ Outpost Sponsor: All Active Duty, Military Reserve, Military Retirees, Military Veterans and National Guard Members receive up to two (2) complimentary grounds admission tickets courtesy of Salt River Materials Group. Tickets also provide access to the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Salt River Materials Group, a tented hospitality chalet located near the 13th green.

Skechers – Official Shoe: Skechers returns as the Official Shoe of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, bringing tournament attendees the opportunity to purchase award-winning Skechers GO GOLF and Skechers GO WALK® merchandise at the Skechers Tent on the Golf Mall, located near the 1st tee. Fans can also enjoy jumbo-sized games including corn hole and plinko. Plus, guests who purchase Skechers footwear on-site during tournament week will receive 20% off.

Tito’s – Official Vodka: The Tito’s Stillhouse Bar locations in the Schwab Cup Championship’s Golf Mall and Fan Village will offer signature cocktails — including Tito’s Transfusion, the brand’s refreshing “go-to golf drink.” Tito’s products will be featured at all concession stands, in hospitality venues and the clubhouse.

Mayo Clinic – Official Medical Source, Presenting Sponsor of Volunteer HQ and First Tee Terrace: Mayo Clinic is the Official Medical Source and presenting sponsor of the tournament’s Volunteer Headquarters and the First Tee Terrace. Mayo’s support will help the tournament provide a positive experience for the 600-plus volunteers donating their time to work at the event.

Redirect Health – Official First Aid Partner: Redirect Health will be distributing double-sided paddle fans (one side with the course map, other side with the Redirect Health logo) and will have sunscreen available for spectators at the Golf Mall and at Fan Village.

Tickets for the 33rd annual Charles Schwab Cup Championship are now on sale at www.schwabcup.com. Grounds tickets for tournament rounds (Thursday-Sunday) are $30 per day, and a weekly ticket is $80. The tournament is also offering an elevated fan experience for $80 per day at The Oasis on 17, an open-air venue located adjacent to the 15th tee and 17th green with premium food and beverage available for purchase. The Oasis venue is home of the $1 birdie beers.

New Zealand’s Steven Alker currently leads the Charles Schwab Cup Championship standings, with Pádraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and Miguel Ángel Jiménez rounding out the top five. Collectively, that group won 16 of this season’s 24 regular season events. In 2021, World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer secured his sixth Charles Schwab Cup, winning the season-long points race.

For information on parking and to purchase tickets, please visit www.schwabcup.com.