Spectator Enhancements And New Sponsors Make 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Even More Fan-Friendly

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be even more fan-friendly with new spectator comfort enhancements, an expanded autograph zone, free admission opportunities, and complimentary parking and shuttle service. Plus, 22 new corporate sponsors will join the Championship, currently celebrating its sixth year at historic Phoenix Country Club. The PGA TOUR Champions season-ending event will be held November 9 – 13 and will feature the top 36 golfers in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Fan enhancements for 2022 include:
Sponsors and fan experiences include:
Tickets for the 33rd annual Charles Schwab Cup Championship are now on sale at www.schwabcup.com. Grounds tickets for tournament rounds (Thursday-Sunday) are $30 per day, and a weekly ticket is $80. The tournament is also offering an elevated fan experience for $80 per day at The Oasis on 17, an open-air venue located adjacent to the 15th tee and 17th green with premium food and beverage available for purchase. The Oasis venue is home of the $1 birdie beers.
New Zealand’s Steven Alker currently leads the Charles Schwab Cup Championship standings, with Pádraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and Miguel Ángel Jiménez rounding out the top five. Collectively, that group won 16 of this season’s 24 regular season events. In 2021, World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer secured his sixth Charles Schwab Cup, winning the season-long points race.
For information on parking and to purchase tickets, please visit www.schwabcup.com.
