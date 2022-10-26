  • Skechers Returns As Official Shoe Of The Charles Schwab Cup Championship

    Skechers GO GOLF® footwear will be available to try on and purchase at event

    PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: View of the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 14, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
