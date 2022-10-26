Skechers Returns As Official Shoe Of The Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Skechers will return as the Official Shoe of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship when the PGA TOUR Champions season-ending event is played at Phoenix Country Club the week of November 7 -13, 2022. This marks the eighth year that The Comfort Technology Company™ has partnered with the Schwab Cup Championship, bringing tournament attendees the opportunity to purchase award-winning Skechers GO GOLF and Skechers GO WALK® merchandise at the Skechers Tent on the Schwab Cup Championship’s Golf Mall, located near the first tee.

“We are thrilled to have Skechers back again as the official shoe of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship,” said Charles Schwab Cup Championship Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “Our partnership is outstanding as their shoes are the best in the game – comfortable, fashionable and made to the highest quality. Fans are welcome to try on and purchase Skechers before, during or after tournament play.”

“It’s great to return as Official Shoe of The Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the exciting final tournament of the PGA TOUR Champions season as we once again showcase our Skechers GO GOLF collection directly to fans,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “This marquee event offers a perfect opportunity for golfers to experience the signature innovation, comfort and performance only offered by Skechers GO GOLF. Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson both earned Major Championship wins in our footwear this year, so from elite pros to casual weekend players, Skechers GO GOLF can elevate anyone’s game.”

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will host the top 36 players of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season in a 72-hole, stroke-play event that will see a season-long champion crowned at Phoenix Country Club November 10-13.

For more tournament information, please visit the official website, www.schwabcup.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.