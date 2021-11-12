DraftKings Named Official Sports Betting Operator of 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX & BOSTON – Nov. 12, 2021 – The Charles Schwab Cup Championship today announced DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) has been named the Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy and Free-to-Play Operator of the upcoming PGA TOUR Champions event. The new deal will bring an exclusive DraftKings gaming and in-person hospitality experience to fans as the season-ending PGA TOUR Champions event returns to the Phoenix Country Club on November 11-14, 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring DraftKings and its daily fantasy sports products and betting to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship,” said the tournament’s Executive Director, Tiffany Nelson. “Creating the best possible on-site experience is always our number one priority and this relationship will provide fans with a unique and exciting gaming experience that will allow them to further engage with our event.”

The collaboration furthers DraftKings’ relationship with the PGA TOUR, having previously announced sponsorship deals as the Official Daily Fantasy Game and Official Sports Betting Partner of the PGA TOUR and plans for a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale subject to regulatory approval.



As part of the on-site activation, DraftKings content and branding will be featured across the venue and DraftKings will host a Money Putt where eligible guests 21 and over will have the opportunity to triple their deposit bonus by sinking the putt. Prior to the tournament start, attendees will be notified via email of these activations and more, presented by DraftKings, Official Sports Betting Operator of the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.



“In teaming up with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, we look forward to bringing DraftKings’ signature gaming experience to the course at one of the year’s most exciting golf tournaments,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “With golf as one of the most popular sports on DraftKings Sportsbook, we are well-acquainted with TOUR fans and eager to offer another unique means of bringing fans and attendees alike closer to the league and players they love.”

The top 36 players among the Charles Schwab Cup standings now compete in the third and final Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event at Phoenix Country Club. For more information, please visit www.schwabcup.com.

Fans can also find the latest available daily fantasy golf contests as well as golf betting markets by downloading the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.