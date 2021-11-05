DraftKings Named Official Sports Betting Operator of 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX – The Charles Schwab Cup Championship today announced DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) has been named the Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy and Free-to-Play Operator of the upcoming PGA TOUR Champions event. The new deal will bring an exclusive DraftKings gaming and in-person hospitality experience to fans when the season-ending PGA TOUR Champions event returns to Phoenix Country Club on November 11-14, 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring DraftKings and its daily fantasy sports products and betting to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship,” said the tournament’s executive director, Tiffany Nelson. “Creating the best possible on-site experience is always our number one priority and this relationship will provide fans with a unique and exciting gaming experience that will allow them to further engage with our event.”

The collaboration furthers DraftKings’ relationship with the PGA TOUR, having previously announced plans for a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale pending regulatory approval in addition to sponsorship deals as the Official Daily Fantasy Game and Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

As part of the on-site activation at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, DraftKings will feature their Money Putt, where guests will have the opportunity to triple their deposit bonus by sinking the putt. Fans can visit the DraftKings Money Putt in the tournament’s Fan Zone, and guests must be at least 21 years old to participate. Restrictions may apply.

“In teaming up with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, we look forward to bringing DraftKings’ signature gaming experience to the course at one of the year’s most exciting golf tournaments,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. “With golf as one of the most popular sports on DraftKings Sportsbook, we are well-acquainted with TOUR fans and eager to offer another unique means of bringing fans and attendees alike closer to the league and players they love.”

The top 36 players among the Charles Schwab Cup standings will compete in the third and final Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event at Phoenix Country Club. Players currently eligible entering this week’s second Playoff event, the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida, include Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, please visit www.schwabcup.com. Fans can also find the latest available daily fantasy golf contests as well as golf betting markets by downloading the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.