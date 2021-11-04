Charles Schwab Cup Championship: HOT SHEET

1. Race to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

The fifth-annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs continue this week in Boca Raton, Florida at the TimberTech Championship. Following Sunday’s final round, the top- 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup points list will advance to Phoenix for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 11-14).

After capturing his 42nd PGA TOUR Champions title two weeks ago at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, Bernhard Langer remains in the top spot of the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the 20th week this season and 153rd week since joining PGA TOUR Champions in August of 2007.

With his victory in Virginia, the World Golf Hall of Fame member and five- time Charles Schwab Cup champion became the oldest player in PGATOUR Champions history at the age of 64.

Langer is currently 566,527 points ahead of No. 2 Jim Furyk. Ernie Els moved up two spots to No. 3 after finishing T4 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Miguel Angel Jimenez remains at No. 4 and Jerry Kelly sits at No. 5.

Other notable players currently inside the top-36 include defending champion Kevin Sutherland (No. 7), Retief Goosen (No. 6), Darren Clarke (No. 10), Steve Stricker (No. 14), Fred Couples (No. 20), K.J. Choi (No. 21) and Phil Mickelson (No. 26).

Note: The final field for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be announced on Monday, November 8.

2. FREE Admission on Wednesday

San Tan Ford is offering complimentary admission for ALL tournament fans to Wednesday’s San Tan Ford Official Pro-Am. Come out to Phoenix Country Club and watch the top players of the PGA TOUR Champions season play a fun round of 18 holes with pro-am guests. No ticket or advance reservation required. Free parking is available at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

3. Salute to our Troops

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship in partnership with San Tan Ford is pleased to offer a complimentary grounds ticket on Thursday – Sunday to active, reserve, retired and National Guard military members and a guest to watch the season finale on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Military members will also have access to the Patriots’ Outpost presented by USAA, a tented hospitality chalet on No. 13 offering complimentary food and non- alcoholic beverages. All military must bring printed vouchers and photo IDs to the main entrance.

Click here or visit schwabcup.com to learn more about military ticket options.

4. Youth Policy

Kids 18 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult to watch the PGA TOUR Champion’s best players compete for the Charles Schwab Cup. No pre- registration is required.

5. Know Before You Go

Several health and safety protocols will be in place during the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks will be mandatory for everyone (regardless of vaccination status) in any indoor or fully enclosed spaces, unless actively eating or drinking.

For more details, visit pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo.

6. Quiktrip on 12

Previously named State 48, this exclusive open-air venue, located at the intersection of No. 12 green and No. 13 tee, is home of $1 birdie beers and offers an upgraded viewing experience and premium menu items for purchase.

Click here or visit schwabcup.com to learn more about this VIP ticket option.

7. FREE Parking for all Spectators

Free parking will be available for fans from Wednesday – Sunday at the following location:

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1826 West McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ85007

Shuttles will transport spectators to the main entrance. Masks will be mandatory on the 10-minute shuttle ride, per PGA TOUR protocol.

Note: Spectators arriving via rideshare must be dropped off at the main entrance of Osborn Road.