Breaking it Down: Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs began on Oct. 22 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The top 72 in the Schwab Cup standings qualified for the 54-hole event. The top 54 after that event qualified for the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 5-7) in Boca Raton, Florida, and then the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 11-14) is the top 36 at Phoenix Country Club.

FORMAT: The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship is a four-day, 72-hole, stroke-play competition with no cut. The tournament is the 2020-21 wraparound season finale and final leg of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

ELIGIBILITY: Top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List following the final round of TimberTech Championship (November 7) will be eligible. Should a player elect to not play, the field size will be reduced accordingly



PURSE: $2.5 million ($440,000 to winner)

BONUS STRUCTURE: The Charles Schwab Cup title offers $2.1 million in annuity bonus money to the top-five finishers at season’s end. The prize money for the annuity will be distributed over 10 years. The winner of the season-long competition (Charles Schwab Cup) will be awarded a $1 million annuity and the 2nd- 5th place finishers will receive annuities of $500,000, $300,000, $200,000, and $100,000, respectively.

RELATED: Updated Points list

The leader on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the finale will win the Schwab Cup.

Money is converted to points for the playoffs and each of the three playoff events are worth double points. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship are worth 610,000 and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship is worth 880,000 points. Therefore, the maximum a player could earn in the playoffs is 2,100,000, if someone was able to win all three events. It boils down to this … the Schwab Cup is far from decided.

Bernhard Langer won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. With points doubled during the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, Langer now has a 556,527-point lead over second-ranked Jim Furyk entering the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 5-7).