Skechers enters seventh year as Official Shoe of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX – Tournament officials announced today that Skechers will return as the Official Shoe of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship when the tournament returns to Phoenix Country Club November 11-14.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the footwear company has partnered with the season-ending PGA TOUR Champions event. Skechers will have an on-site presence at the tournament where spectators will have the opportunity to purchase award-winning Skechers GO GOLF and Skechers GO WALK® merchandise at the Skechers Tent at Golf Mall.

“Our partnership with Skechers has continued to evolve over the past seven years and we are thrilled to have them back again as the official shoe of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. With fans back onsite this year, they will have the opportunity to try on some of the best golf shoes in the game while watching the legends of the game on the course,” said Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “It’s important to us as a tournament to provide our fans the best products that perform at the highest standards and Skechers does just that.”

“As the exciting conclusion to the PGA TOUR Champions season, The Charles Schwab Cup Championship offers a perfect opportunity for fans and players alike to experience our Skechers GO GOLF collection, so we look forward to interacting with them directly once again this year,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Elite golfers around the globe wear Skechers GO GOLF on tour because they love the comfort, performance and innovation found in every pair. This includes Canada’s all-time top-winning pro golfer Brooke Henderson, as well as Billy Andrade and Colin Montgomerie.”

For the latest Charles Schwab Cup Championship news and information, visit www.schwabcup.com, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/SchwabCupFinale/ and follow us on Twitter @SchwabCupFinale.

For more tournament information, please visit the official website, www.schwabcup.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.