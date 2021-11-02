Charles Schwab Cup Championship announces return of TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ program

PHOENIX – Officials with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship have announced the return of the TICKETS Fore CHARITY program-- a unique fundraising initiative designed to improve the quality of life in the communities where PGA TOUR tournaments are held. The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will host the top 36 players of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions season in a 72-hole, stroke-play event that will see a season-long champion crowned at Phoenix Country Club the week of November 8-14.

Since the program’s launch in 2010, TICKETS Fore Charity has raised over $1.78 million for non-profits in the region. There is no sign-up fee or cost to the organization to be involved in the TICKETS Fore CHARITY™ program and allows 100 percent of the net proceeds for each ticket sold through manual orders or online purchases to benefit the Scottsdale-Phoenix area non-profits that participate. Once registered, each organization will receive collateral to help promote the sale of ticket.

“The impact this program has made for organizations in this community speaks for itself,” said Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “At the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, we pride ourselves on the ability to use the game of golf as a conduit to give back locally and we continue to encourage non-profits to sign up so that we can continue building on the already proven success this program has demonstrated.”

Following the completion of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Charles Schwab Foundation, will donate an additional $20,000 split among the three highest selling non-profit organizations as follows: (1st) $12,000, (2nd) $6,000, (3rd) $2,000.

The TICKETS Fore CHARITY program ticket offer is $30 good any one day grounds ticket meaning it is flexible for the customer when they’d like to attend. In addition, youth 18 years of age and younger receive free admission to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship with a ticketed adult.

For more information on the TICKETS Fore CHARITY program, visit www.schwabcuptfc.com or call Meagan McEnery at (480) 278-2100 x 15 or MeaganMcEnery@pgatourhq.com

For more tournament information, please visit the official website, www.schwabcup.com. Fans are alsoencouraged to follow the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.