Charles Schwab Cup Championship Opens Ticket Sales for 2021 Tournament

PHOENIX, Arizona – Tickets for the 32nd annual Charles Schwab Cup Championship are now available for purchase, as fans will be welcomed back to Phoenix Country Club, Nov. 10-14, for the season-ending event on PGA TOUR Champions. The third and final tournament of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs will mark the conclusion of the “Super Season,” which spanned 39 tournaments over the last two years (2020-21).

“We are excited for the return of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and we look forward to crowning a Charles Schwab Cup Champion for the first time since 2019,” said Charles Schwab Cup Championship Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “The tournament will celebrate the culmination of a one-of-a-kind season, and through the support of Charles Schwab, tournament partners and ticket sales, we will be able to have a significant charitable impact in the Phoenix community.”

Grounds tickets for tournament rounds (Thursday-Sunday) are $25 per day, and a weekly ticket is $75. The tournament is also offering an elevated fan experience in the State 48 Lounge – an exclusive open-air shared venue, located on the 12 green/13 tee box – for $75 per day.

In partnership with San Tan Ford, there are several complimentary ticket options. Admission is free for all fans on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and kids 18-and-under are admitted free with a ticketed adult every day. Additionally, the tournament is pleased to provide complimentary grounds tickets for each day, to active, Reserve, retired and National Guard military members and one guest. Military members will also have access to the Patriots’ Outpost, a tented hospitality chalet located on 13 green, during tournament rounds.

Several health and safety protocols will be in place during the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks will be mandatory for everyone (regardless of vaccination status) in any indoor or fully enclosed spaces, unless actively eating or drinking. For more details, visit www.pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo.

With six events remaining in the PGA TOUR Champions season, the race for the Charles Schwab Cup is heating up. Jim Furyk has won three times in his rookie season and holds a slim lead over Jerry Kelly and five-time Charles Schwab Cup Champion Bernhard Langer. Also in the top 10 are World Golf Hall of Famers Ernie Els (No. 4) and Retief Goosen (No. 6), as well as Kevin Sutherland (No. 7), who won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in a nine-hole playoff last November.

For information on parking and to purchase tickets, please visit www.schwabcup.com.