Els, Furyk Highlight Charles Schwab Cup Championship Field

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – First-year players Ernie Els and Jim Furyk highlight the 81-player field for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, tournament officials announced Friday. The final event on the PGA TOUR Champions 2020 schedule will be played November 4-8, with the 54-hole tournament beginning Friday, November 6, at Phoenix Country Club.

“We’re excited that our expanded field gives us the chance to showcase the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and Phoenix Country Club to even more of the game’s legends,” said Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “Adding rookies Ernie Els and Jim Furyk alongside the likes of Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and so many more household names will make this year’s tournament truly unforgettable.”

Els and Furyk made an immediate impact on PGA TOUR Champions this season, with each player winning twice. After finishing second in his debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Els won the Hoag Classic in his third start and followed with a victory at the SAS Championship in October. He is currently No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup and is just the fourth rookie in Tour history to ascend to the top of the standings.

“I really feel like a rookie again at 51. I just turned 51 and I'm going places I've never been to in this country,” Els said Thursday at this week’s PGA TOUR Champions event, the TimberTech Championship. “For the most part I'm playing new golf courses everywhere and it's nice to get familiar with it again. I'm playing more practice rounds where if I knew a course, I wouldn't play more than one practice round. I'm putting a bit more time in, which is kind of nice.”

After turning 50 on May 12, Furyk won his first two starts – The Ally Challenge and PURE Insurance Championship – and is one of just three players in Tour history to start his career with back-to-back victories. Furyk joins Vijay Singh as former FedExCup Champions on PGA TOUR Champions, and he is currently No. 9 in the standings.

“I've enjoyed playing the Champions Tour, to be honest with you. I feel like I'll play a handful of PGA TOUR events next year, but I think this is kind of my home,” Furyk said Thursday. “I've played four events and I've kind of been in the hunt three times, so it's been nice kind of getting the juices flowing and having chances to win golf tournaments.”

This year’s 81-player field also features 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir, 2011 PLAYERS Champion K.J. Choi, as well as past champions Tom Lehman (2012), Fred Couples (2013), Vijay Singh (2018) and defending champion Jeff Maggert, who won with a walk-off eagle on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with Retief Goosen.

Additionally, seven players with 14 total Charles Schwab Cup titles will end the year in Phoenix, including the two most accomplished players in PGA TOUR Champions history – Hale Irwin and Bernhard Langer. Irwin will make his 15th start at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and first since 2011. He won the season finale in 1998 and is a two-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup (2002, 2004), and he is the Tour's all-time winningest player with 45 victories.

Langer, a five-time Charles Schwab Cup Champion, is not far behind Irwin with 41 career victories. In 12 starts at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Langer has eight top-10s and three runner-up finishes, but he has yet to enter the winner's circle. In fact, the season finale is the tournament where he has made the most starts without a victory.

Due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 tournaments were canceled from the 2020 schedule. In an effort to uphold the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, PGA TOUR Champions combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons and formed a singular 2020-21 season. While the 2020 tournament winner will be crowned on Sunday, November 8, the next Charles Schwab Cup will be awarded in November 2021.

Although this year’s tournament is closed to the public, Golf Channel will broadcast all three rounds live from 2-4:30 p.m. MST and fans can also follow the tournament on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information about the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, visit www.schwabcup.com.