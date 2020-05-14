Charles Schwab Cup Championship reduced to 54 holes as part of modified PGA TOUR Champions schedule

PHOENIX – PGA TOUR Champions announced today that its tournaments in 2020 and 2021 will combine to form one season, and the next Charles Schwab Cup champion will be crowned in November 2021 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be converted to a regular season event, featuring an expanded field of 81 players and an additional pro-am day scheduled for Thursday, November 5.



Due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, eight PGA TOUR Champions tournaments have been canceled from the original 27-tournament schedule. A number of other events have been rescheduled to later in the calendar year and a decision on The Senior Open presented by Rolex will be forthcoming.

In an effort to uphold the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, PGA TOUR Champions will combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons and form a singular 2020-21 season. In addition, other measures are being taken to offset some of the impact made by the cancellation of tournaments.

In 2020, the field size of tournaments will increase from 78 to 81 players.

In 2020, the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events will be converted into 81-player fields.



“While we won’t have a Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2020, we feel that the combined schedule for 2020-21 is the best solution for everyone associated with PGA TOUR Champions,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “The wonderful support from Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., and Phoenix Country Club has helped us address some of the schedule complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result we have created solutions that best serve our members and our tournament communities. I am confident that our 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship will deliver an exciting week of golf that will continue to provide hope and inspiration for golf fans and everyone in the greater Phoenix community.”



The reduction to 54 holes allows the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to contest official tournament pro-ams on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5.



The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will proceed as planned with spectators on-site; however, the tournament team will work closely with the PGA TOUR to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access. Further updates on fan attendance will be dependent on available protocols that could be implemented to ensure the health and well-being for all involved.

“We are looking forward to a tremendous tournament week and one in which we will now host 81 PGA TOUR Champions players with an additional pro-am for our partners and fans,” said Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “The health and safety of all constituents will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we adhere to information put forth by state and local officials in the coming months.”

Information on hospitality options, grounds tickets and volunteers will be announced in the coming months.

Five events have been completed and 13 tournaments remain on the 2020 schedule, beginning with The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan (July 31 – August 2). PGA TOUR Champions events to be contested in 2021 as part of the combined 2020-21 schedule will be announced later this year.



For the latest Charles Schwab Cup Championship news and information, visit www.schwabcup.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.